Coffee County Schools make 9-weeks exams optional

Due to the high volume of students who have missed in-person instruction because of COVID-19 quarantine procedures, Coffee County Schools have made the upcoming nine-weeks exams optional for all on-campus students.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said the decision came at the recommendation of principals during a meeting on Tuesday. At New Brockton High School alone, there have been approximately 636 absences because of a positive test or close contact exposure, he said, and students who have been sent home multiple times have missed 35 to 40 days of crucial, in-person instruction.
“They can’t help that someone sitting beside them had COVID and they had to go home,” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot since Tuesday through emails, and the principals got together to talk outside of the principals’ meeting the other day. The district administrators and I agree that this is only fair that we do this for our students.”
Students will be able to take the tests at their own discretion to improve their grades; this also applies to the mandatory English exam. This decision does not affect virtual students. On-campus students must attend school Monday in order to be exempt from the exams unless they are currently under quarantine. School staff will be on campus and school will be in session for students electing to take the exams.
Killingsworth said they will make a decision on the 2021 nine-weeks exams at that time.
On Wednesday, Killingsworth updated the school system’s COVID total to 79, an increase of seven since the previous week’s update.
“Seven cases is not good, but it’s very acceptable I think with the high rate of COVID around Coffee County right now. Be reminded that we haven’t done hybrid classes—we’ve been in school five days a week,” he said. “Our staff is doing an exceptional job in keeping our school open.”
He also said that 93 percent of students are currently attending classes on campus versus around 70 percent when the school year began.
“I knew we had to try because that’s what our parents and our people wanted," Killingsworth said of choosing to reopen schools. "We’ve got a long way to go to get to May, but I think we’ve done a phenomenal job considering what we’ve had to deal with.”
Killingsworth thanked the board members for their patience this year and for approving the one-time bonus for teachers and staff.
Heatherly Smith also gave a short presentation about the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) as her department prepares to apply for E-rate funding. CIPA, which was passed by Congress in 2000 to address concerns about children's access to obscene or harmful content over the internet, imposes certain requirements on schools and libraries that receive discounts for internet access or internal connections through the E-rate program – a program that makes certain communications services and products more affordable for eligible schools and libraries.
“There’s a lot of things that are involved with CIPA compliance, but it pretty much boils down to the fact that all we need to do is make sure that our students, when they are on the internet, are being filtered and that they are safe. We also need to announce publicly that we are a CIPA-compliant school,” Smith said.
Schools and libraries that are compliant with CIPA must adopt and implement safety policies addressing:
- Access by minors to inappropriate matter on the internet
- The safety and security of minors when using electronic mail, chat rooms and other forms of direct electronic communication
- Unauthorized access, including “hacking” and other unlawful activity by minors online
- Unauthorized disclosure, use and dissemination of personal information regarding minors
- Measures restricting minors’ access to materials harmful to them
Smith said they are getting ready to apply for E-rate funds and being CIPA compliant helps access those federal funds, which in turn allows them to be able to make upgrades and improvements to the schools' technology systems.
“That helps a small school system like us tremendously,” she said. “We had E-rate funds for the last time we cabled our entire school system.”
To open the meeting, Brian McLeod and Sherry Eddins were sworn in by Judge Shannon Clark and each received their Certificate of Affirmation to sign. McLeod was unanimously selected to serve his second term as board president at the November meeting after being re-elected, and Eddins was elected to the position in November after her husband, Larry Eddins, retired from his seat.
“I’m looking forward to serving another term. It’s been an experience these last six years,” McLeod said. “I’m looking forward to serving another six years.”
The board welcomed Eddins to the table and commended teachers and faculty for how they have handled the challenges since students returned to school in August. They also wished everyone a safe and merry Christmas.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
In other business:
- The board voted to sell a surplus bus on govdeals.com
- The schedule of meetings for 2021 was approved.
- The financial statements for October were approved.
- The following personnel actions were approved:
Employment
- Theresa Carr, system-wide bus driver for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year
Leave
- Heather Deal, teacher at Zion Chapel High School, from Jan. 24, 2021 through approximately March 8, 2021
