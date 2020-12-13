Coffee County Schools make 9-weeks exams optional

Due to the high volume of students who have missed in-person instruction because of COVID-19 quarantine procedures, Coffee County Schools have made the upcoming nine-weeks exams optional for all on-campus students.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said the decision came at the recommendation of principals during a meeting on Tuesday. At New Brockton High School alone, there have been approximately 636 absences because of a positive test or close contact exposure, he said, and students who have been sent home multiple times have missed 35 to 40 days of crucial, in-person instruction.

“They can’t help that someone sitting beside them had COVID and they had to go home,” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot since Tuesday through emails, and the principals got together to talk outside of the principals’ meeting the other day. The district administrators and I agree that this is only fair that we do this for our students.”

Students will be able to take the tests at their own discretion to improve their grades; this also applies to the mandatory English exam. This decision does not affect virtual students. On-campus students must attend school Monday in order to be exempt from the exams unless they are currently under quarantine. School staff will be on campus and school will be in session for students electing to take the exams.