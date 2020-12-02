Coffee County Schools reach 72 confirmed cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has seven new cases of COVID-19 to report. This brings our total since the start of school on Aug. 10 to 72 cases.

The new cases are as follows: one faculty case at Zion Chapel School, one student case at New Brockton Elementary, one faculty and one student case at New Brockton High School and two student and one faculty case at Kinston School.

Our goal is to keep our schools safely open and students learning every day. The recent rise in cases locally is alarming, but we will continue to be diligent in following protocols to keep everyone safe.

We ask your continued support in keeping your children at home if they have been exposed to someone who is a known positive or if they are showing symptoms of COVID.”

EMA Director James Brown also issued a reminder to maintain vigilance in following protocols and not to succumb to COVID fatigue.

"This pandemic is not over yet. We urge everyone to maintain their vigilance by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands,” he said. “Our actions, or inactions, directly affect the hard working teachers, faculty and our students. Let’s keep our schools open and functioning to full capacity!”

