Coffee County Schools report 47 COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 47 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the school system during the week of Aug. 24-31.

Superintendent Kelly Cobb provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“The positive cases will be reported to the ADPH each week and updated on their dashboard for schools starting in September. Kinston School reported 17 cases, New Brockton Elementary School reported 10 cases, New Brockton High School reported five cases and Zion Chapel School reported 15 cases.

“These numbers show a significant improvement from last week and are keeping healthy students in school and allowing our students to experience face-to-face learning with peers and teachers. The district's goal is to continue to provide high-quality face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities for all students who attend Coffee County Schools.

“Additionally, we are working together to avoid going virtual or having a school closure. I want to express my appreciation to everyone for working together to accomplish this goal. Remember, ‘We Are Better Together’ in good times, but it is even more important to work together in these challenging times.”