Coffee County Schools report high COVID cases

“My goal is for our students to remain in a classroom receiving face-to-face instruction with their teachers. The only way that we can continue to do so is for all protocols to be followed. I realize that following these protocols is wearing thin on the patience of most, but they must be adhered to in order to keep moving forward.”

In the last announcement before schools let out for Christmas break, Killingsworth reported a total of 85 cases on the semester. The 34 new ones reported Wednesday brings the total to 119.

EMA Director James brown again emphasized the importance of taking preventative measures.

“We need people to pay attention to our non-pharmaceutical intervention – wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. When we don’t do these things and more people contract this, more schools will have to go to virtual instruction,” he said.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Wednesday morning, the state has now recorded 410,995 cases of coronavirus with 3,076 people currently hospitalized. Overnight, there were 3,147 new cases recorded. The state also added 187 deaths, bringing the total to 5,760, a day after 226 deaths were recorded.

Coffee County's total sits at 4,270, an increase of 89 since Brown's report to the county commissioners Monday morning.

