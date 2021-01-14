Coffee County Schools report high COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system since returning to school from the break.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“Coffee County School System has seen a dramatic increase in the number of COVID cases since returning from the Christmas holidays. The total number of cases since returning to school on Wednesday, Jan. 6, now stands at 34.
“This total is nearly triple any previous week since the start of school on August 10. Kinston School has two faculty cases, New Brockton High School has four student cases and one faculty case, New Brockton Elementary School has two student cases and Zion Chapel School has 19 student cases and six faculty cases. The majority of these cases are in grades 7 through 12 at Zion Chapel.
“Due to the sharp increase in positive cases and high number of quarantines, the decision was made to go to virtual instruction at Zion Chapel beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12 through Wednesday, Jan.20 in grades 7 through 12. While we continue to do our level best to keep students and faculty safe, it is vital that students and faculty who are exhibiting symptoms or have been exposed to a known positive case follow quarantine guidelines.
“My goal is for our students to remain in a classroom receiving face-to-face instruction with their teachers. The only way that we can continue to do so is for all protocols to be followed. I realize that following these protocols is wearing thin on the patience of most, but they must be adhered to in order to keep moving forward.”
In the last announcement before schools let out for Christmas break, Killingsworth reported a total of 85 cases on the semester. The 34 new ones reported Wednesday brings the total to 119.
EMA Director James brown again emphasized the importance of taking preventative measures.
“We need people to pay attention to our non-pharmaceutical intervention – wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. When we don’t do these things and more people contract this, more schools will have to go to virtual instruction,” he said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Wednesday morning, the state has now recorded 410,995 cases of coronavirus with 3,076 people currently hospitalized. Overnight, there were 3,147 new cases recorded. The state also added 187 deaths, bringing the total to 5,760, a day after 226 deaths were recorded.
Coffee County's total sits at 4,270, an increase of 89 since Brown's report to the county commissioners Monday morning.