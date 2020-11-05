Coffee County schools report increase in COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that ten additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

"This week Coffee County Schools has ten more cases of COVID-19 to report. This increase coincides with the rise in the number of cases in Coffee County over the past several weeks.

"It does concern me that we have more cases in our schools. We will diligently continue to follow ADPH protocols in our schools to help protect our students and employees.

"We have had two student cases at Zion Chapel School, one faculty case at New Brockton Elementary School, six student cases and one faculty case at New Brockton High School. Kinston School had no new cases to report. This brings our total number of reported cases to 50 since the start of school on Aug. 10.

"With the spread of COVID-19, new terms such as 'close proximity,' 'social distancing,' and now the latest term 'COVID fatigue,' have been introduced to our vocabulary. I sincerely believe that COVID fatigue is really affecting our society and our schools are not immune to it.