Coffee County Schools report zero new cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday morning through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that no new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, and the total number since the beginning of school remains at 204.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

"This week, Coffee County Schools have zero cases of COVID-19 to report.

"Our total cases for the school year remains at 204 since Aug. 10, and our quarantines are below ten this week.

"It's hard to believe that just a few short weeks ago we had 24 cases of COVID-19 and more than 200 in quarantine. While I'm extremely glad to have no new cases of COVID-19, I still want everyone to use caution as we approach the end of the Governor's mask order on April 9.

"As of today, Coffee County Schools have still not reached a decision about wearing masks beyond the April 9 deadline. We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 numbers as we return from Spring Break on April 5. The decision to wear masks or not will come down to what is best for the safety and welfare of our students and employees."