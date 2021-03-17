Coffee County Schools report zero new cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday morning through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that no new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, and the total number since the beginning of school remains at 204.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
"This week, Coffee County Schools have zero cases of COVID-19 to report.
"Our total cases for the school year remains at 204 since Aug. 10, and our quarantines are below ten this week.
"It's hard to believe that just a few short weeks ago we had 24 cases of COVID-19 and more than 200 in quarantine. While I'm extremely glad to have no new cases of COVID-19, I still want everyone to use caution as we approach the end of the Governor's mask order on April 9.
"As of today, Coffee County Schools have still not reached a decision about wearing masks beyond the April 9 deadline. We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 numbers as we return from Spring Break on April 5. The decision to wear masks or not will come down to what is best for the safety and welfare of our students and employees."
EMA Director James Brown said, "As we continue to recover from this pandemic, we encourage everyone to maintain your Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (wear a mask, wash hands, social Distance), especially during the coming spring break so we don’t bring this back into our school systems. We also strongly encourage everyone that is eligible for a vaccine to get one when available."
Data and statistics
As of Wednesday, Coffee County had a total of 95 new cases over the last 14 days, bringing the total since March to 5,335. The county’s death toll has now reached 105.
Alabama’s new statewide statistics are 508,717 total cases, 12,133 over the last 14 days, 10,337 deaths and 46,939 total hospitalizations since March 2020. In the last report on Thursday, Alabama’s numbers were as follows: 502,263 total cases, including 11,699 new cases over the previous 14 days, 10,274 deaths and 46,442 total hospitalizations.
Vaccinations
To date, 1,912,215 vaccine doses have been delivered to Alabama, and 1,294,963 doses have been administered.
Last week, 742,258 people have received at least one dose and 440,983 people had completed the series. This week, 816,936 people have received at least one dose and 496,068 people have completed the series.
The number of each vaccine administered is as follows:
- Pfizer: 605,280
- Moderna: 668,848
- Johnson & Johnson: 20,835