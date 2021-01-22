Coffee County schools see decrease in cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, a 50 percent decrease from the previous report of 34 new cases on Jan. 13.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“The Coffee County School System has 16 new COVID cases this week. This is a dramatic decrease from last week's total of 34.
“Zion Chapel School has seven new student cases and two new faculty cases. New Brockton Elementary School has one student and one faculty case, New Brockton High School has three new student cases and Kinston School has two faculty cases. This brings our total COVID cases to 135 since the start of school on August 10.
“We still have a large number of faculty and students in quarantine. Hopefully, we will be able to continue face-to-face instruction with all of our students system wide.
“We still have a long way to go to make it through this very challenging school year. Our employees remain steadfast in their dedication to teach our students in a face-to-face environment. With the assistance of all stakeholders we can make this happen.”
Zion Chapel students in grades seven through 12 also returned to the classroom from the two-week virtual session due to the high volume of cases after Christmas break. They were the only students in the Coffee County School System to be sent home for virtual learning.
On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that the Safer at Home order would be extended until March 5 at 5 p.m. with no changes.
As of Thursday afternoon, the cumulative total for Coffee County is 4,541 with 60 deaths (30 confirmed, 30 probable). In the last 14 days, there have been 657 new cases.
Statewide, there are 432,536 cumulative cases and 6,379 deaths (5,279 confirmed and 1,100 probable.) Over the last 14 days, 46,071 new cases have been reported and total hospitalizations are nearing 40,000 with 39,928. Ivey reported that as of Wednesday, the daily average for new cases is 2,666.