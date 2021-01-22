Coffee County schools see decrease in cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, a 50 percent decrease from the previous report of 34 new cases on Jan. 13.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“The Coffee County School System has 16 new COVID cases this week. This is a dramatic decrease from last week's total of 34.

“Zion Chapel School has seven new student cases and two new faculty cases. New Brockton Elementary School has one student and one faculty case, New Brockton High School has three new student cases and Kinston School has two faculty cases. This brings our total COVID cases to 135 since the start of school on August 10.

“We still have a large number of faculty and students in quarantine. Hopefully, we will be able to continue face-to-face instruction with all of our students system wide.

“We still have a long way to go to make it through this very challenging school year. Our employees remain steadfast in their dedication to teach our students in a face-to-face environment. With the assistance of all stakeholders we can make this happen.”