Coffee County Schools sees increase of 10 new COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that ten additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools has ten additional cases of COVID-19 to report.
There is one student case at Zion Chapel School, one student case at New Brockton Elementary School, eight student cases at New Brockton High School and no cases at Kinston School. This brings our total cases since Aug. 10 to 65.
Our numbers of quarantined students and staff have also increased.
As we approach the Thanksgiving Holidays next week, I want to remind parents to keep their children at home if they are displaying any symptoms of COVID. I am very concerned about the return to school on Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving.
The rumors that Coffee County Schools will be going to virtual/remote learning after the week of Thanksgiving are not true. The plan is to return to school Nov. 30. We do have a plan to go virtual, if necessary, due to the continued increase in cases in our local area.
If necessary, we will put our plan into action. It is not my wish to go virtual; however, if the increased cases dictate going virtual, we will do so.
I wish for everyone to have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving Holiday. This school year has been very trying for all concerned and I know that a break is well deserved.”
The Coffee County EMA echoed Killingsworth’s sentiment and encouraged families and staff to abide by all health guidelines set forth by the state and the school system.
“As always, in person instruction is the preferred method of education however Coffee County Schools does have contingency plans for virtual instruction if we get to a level of infection that makes in person education unmanageable or unsafe.
“With the continued cooperation of all involved in the education process, including students, faculty and parents, we feel that Coffee County Schools can remain open and maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”
COVID-19 case numbers from all Alabama school systems are now available from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education on the Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard located at: alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c6909b3820ae4047b0317fa00abc46fc
Information on this dashboard is updated on Fridays.
