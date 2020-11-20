Coffee County Schools sees increase of 10 new COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that ten additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has ten additional cases of COVID-19 to report.

There is one student case at Zion Chapel School, one student case at New Brockton Elementary School, eight student cases at New Brockton High School and no cases at Kinston School. This brings our total cases since Aug. 10 to 65.

Our numbers of quarantined students and staff have also increased.

As we approach the Thanksgiving Holidays next week, I want to remind parents to keep their children at home if they are displaying any symptoms of COVID. I am very concerned about the return to school on Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving.

The rumors that Coffee County Schools will be going to virtual/remote learning after the week of Thanksgiving are not true. The plan is to return to school Nov. 30. We do have a plan to go virtual, if necessary, due to the continued increase in cases in our local area.