Coffee County Schools superintendent announces retirement

Kevin Killingsworth, superintendent of the Coffee County School System for the last three years, is retiring from education after 30 years in the field.
Killingsworth made the announcement Thursday evening during the Board of Education meeting after the board voted to extend his contract through August 2021, citing a desire to see a smooth start to the school year before stepping away.
“Summertime is a real busy time for us,” he said with a chuckle.
Over the last 30 years, Killingsworth worked in the Enterprise City School system for 11 years, the Elba system for eight and the last 11 in Coffee County Schools.
Killingsworth graduated from Elba High School in 1987 before attending then-named Troy State University. He earned his administrative supervisor certificate from Alabama State University and returned to the county in 1991 to teach and coach at Dauphin Junior High School.
In 2006, he became assistant principal at Elba City School before making a lateral move to be assistant principal at Zion Chapel. He accepted the principal’s job at New Brockton in 2011 and returned to Zion Chapel as principal in 2014.
Killingsworth became Special Programs Coordinator in 2016 and also served as Transportation Coordinator, Career Tech Director, District Administrator and Facility Coordinator before becoming superintendent in July 2018.
“I’ve done a lot of things in 30 years, but I’m still young enough that I’ve got to still work, and I’m gonna work,” he said. “I’ve just gotta find the next career opportunity.”
The school system had just experienced a boom in enrollment days before Killingsworth was selected for the job, and after that came the largest construction projects and the largest bond issue in school history, Board President Brian McLeod said, not to mention COVID-19.
“As we’ve all observed, this has been a challenging three-year period, and Kevin came in from day one ready to go,” he said. “We appreciate his efforts and the work that he’s done, and we look forward to working with him over the next few months of transition.”
“The first day before I became superintendent, we knew we were dealing with a drastic increase in enrollment, and after that we had construction and then COVID hit, so the whole time it’s been a pressure cooker,” Killingsworth added.
Though there hasn’t been much—if any—downtime as head administrator, he said his biggest takeaways from the last three decades are the friendships he’s made along the way and the students he’s mentored.
“There are a lot of good folks here, and there’s been a lot of good folks in every system I’ve worked in. I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “You make friendships… I met Coach Whitton in 1991, and I’m still friends with him today. I’ve taught and coached a bunch of young men that are now grown men, and I still see them as being 15, 16, 17, 18 years old in my mind, but they’re grown men with families of their own. It makes me feel good to see them be successful.”
While most people would want to take some time to relax after stepping down from a high-stress position in an even more stressful year, Killingsworth has no plans to take it easy.
“I’m not gonna relax, I’m gonna hit the ground running. After my last day as superintendent, I want to work,” he said. “I want to find an opportunity to find something different, something that’s fulfilling and I can enjoy and still make a living. Hopefully, I’ve got more good years I can work.”
Despite a desire for “fulfilling” work, a return to coaching is absolutely not on the table.
“I haven’t coached in 15 years. My hat and my whistle need to stay retired,” he added.
Board member Sherry Eddins was especially sorry to see him go.
“I am not as bad as Larry (Eddins) told you, and there is no reason to leave on my account,” she said. “You’ve done a great job. I’ve heard it from Larry over and over and over, and I can tell you I know he’s proud of the man (you’ve become) and the job you’ve done, and he’s going to be upset. Thank you for what you do.”
Vice President Galen McWaters also acknowledged the job he’s done under such extraordinary circumstances.
“Being the chief administrator of a school system is difficult in ordinary times, and we certainly had anything but ordinary the last couple of years,” he said. “The explosion in our enrollment would’ve been challenging enough, but putting that on top of a pandemic…it’s just been one challenge after the other, but he’s been up to the task and he’s led us. I’m proud of the way he’s led us, and I wish him well in his retirement.”