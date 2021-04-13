Coffee County Schools superintendent announces retirement

While most people would want to take some time to relax after stepping down from a high-stress position in an even more stressful year, Killingsworth has no plans to take it easy.

“I’m not gonna relax, I’m gonna hit the ground running. After my last day as superintendent, I want to work,” he said. “I want to find an opportunity to find something different, something that’s fulfilling and I can enjoy and still make a living. Hopefully, I’ve got more good years I can work.”

Despite a desire for “fulfilling” work, a return to coaching is absolutely not on the table.

“I haven’t coached in 15 years. My hat and my whistle need to stay retired,” he added.

Board member Sherry Eddins was especially sorry to see him go.

“I am not as bad as Larry (Eddins) told you, and there is no reason to leave on my account,” she said. “You’ve done a great job. I’ve heard it from Larry over and over and over, and I can tell you I know he’s proud of the man (you’ve become) and the job you’ve done, and he’s going to be upset. Thank you for what you do.”

Vice President Galen McWaters also acknowledged the job he’s done under such extraordinary circumstances.

“Being the chief administrator of a school system is difficult in ordinary times, and we certainly had anything but ordinary the last couple of years,” he said. “The explosion in our enrollment would’ve been challenging enough, but putting that on top of a pandemic…it’s just been one challenge after the other, but he’s been up to the task and he’s led us. I’m proud of the way he’s led us, and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.