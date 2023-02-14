A new phone scam has surfaced and Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd wants citizens to be aware of it.

Byrd said Tuesday that his office has received reports of a phone calls being received by people from a person identifying them self as “Sgt. Lambert with the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Byrd said that the phone number the scammer is calling from is not a legitimate phone number registered to any person or any company.

“Please be advised to not give any information to this person,” Byrd said. “And remember, the Coffee County’s Sheriff’s Office is not going to be calling and requesting any personal information or requesting you to pay any fines by phone solicitation.”