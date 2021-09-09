Coffee County superintendent outlines capital plan

“It’s a good project, and it’s one that needs to be done,” she said.

The fourth part of the capital plan is to renovate the gym at New Brockton Elementary School into a cafetorium to expand seating, again due to enrollment. The estimated cost is $750,000.

“When you have almost 800 kids on campus, the current lunchroom situation—even though it’s new—is not going to seat all those children. We felt like we had to bump that up,” Cobb said. “We’re currently not having that issue at the high school because it works a little different than elementary, but that is a possibility we’re going to have to look at.”

The fifth part of the plan consists of constructing a new lunchroom at Kinston School and renovating the old lunchroom into two new classrooms and a storage room, and the estimated cost is $2 million. Cobb said Kinston is currently not short on classrooms, but having the new lunchroom would allow them to do a renovation and have extra space if needed.

Renovating and adding dressing rooms in the gym at New Brockton High School is the sixth part of the plan at an estimated cost of $485,000, and continued security upgrades ($275,000) falls in at number seven.