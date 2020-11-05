Coffee County voters turn out in droves

More than 20,000 voters across the county flocked to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots in support of their preferred candidates.
According to the Coffee County Probate Court, 22,292 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s elections; there are 37,095 registered voters in Coffee County, yielding a voter turnout of 60.09 percent. In the 2016 elections, 21,084 Coffee County residents cast ballots. A breakdown of the votes by precinct will be available at a later date.
With such a high turnout, polling locations stayed busy for much of the day—especially the Enterprise Recreation Center. When Donna and Charlie Stephenson arrived at the at approximately 9:45 a.m., the line was stretched from the front door of the recreation center to the road, around the back of Cutt's Restaurant and down to the baseball fields.
“It’s the longest line we’ve ever had to wait in in our lifetime, definitely,” Donna said.
By comparison, Sherrie Cooper, also of Enterprise, arrived at Enterprise State Community College around 1:30 p.m. and was able to walk straight in the door.
“I usually go at that time every time I have to vote. I only went one time in the morning that I can recall,” Cooper said. “A friend went earlier in the morning, though, and she had to wait for over an hour.”
Although the two groups of voters had vastly different wait times, both agreed it was worth the wait.
“If we want to make change and see our hard work come to fruition, we have to vote. My husband is a 28-year veteran of the Air Force—this is what he fought for,” Cooper said.
“It’s our right and we should take it seriously,” Donna said. “It’s important,” Charlie added.
The State of Alabama as a whole had a large voter turnout. From 3,708,804 registered voters, 2,293,813 ballots were cast for a turnout percentage of 61.85.
Here’s how Coffee County voted as reported by the Coffee County Probate Court:
Presidential Election
- Donald Trump gained 75.89 percent of the vote, or 16,832. Joseph Biden received 22.77 percent of the vote, or 5,050 votes. Jo Jorgensen received 262 votes, and there were 36 write-in votes cast.
United States Senator
- Tommy Tuberville received a majority of the votes with 16,335, or 73.97 percent. Doug Jones received 5,723 votes, or 25.92 percent, and there were 25 write-in votes cast.
United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Barry Moore defeated Phyllis Harvey-Hall with 17,141 votes, or 77.89 percent. Harvey-Hall received 4,850 votes, 22.04 percent, and there were 15 write-in votes cast.
Coffee County District Court Judge, Place No. 1
- Josh Wilson received 98.89 percent of the vote with 17,654 ballots cast, and write-in candidates received 198 votes.
Coffee County elections
- Dean Smith won the District 1 seat with 91.16 percent of the vote at 3,062 votes. Hilton Morgan III received 8.54 percent and 287 votes, and write-in candidates received 10 votes.
- Kim Ellis ran unopposed for the District 2 seat and gained 2,224 votes, 97.63 percent, and write-in candidates received 54 votes.
- Josh Carnley ran unopposed for the District 3 seat and gained 99.50 percent of the vote with 2,601 votes. Write-in candidates received 13 votes.
- Al Britt ran unopposed for the District 4 seat and won with 98.71 percent of the vote, or 2,838 votes. Write-in candidates received 37 votes.
- Jimmy Jones ran unopposed for the District 5 seat and received 1,469 votes, or 96.45 percent. Write-in candidates received 3.55 percent of the vote with 54 votes.
- Jim Thompson ran unopposed for the District 6 seat and gained 3,017 votes, or 98.79 percent. Write-in candidates received 37 votes.
- Tom Grimsley ran unopposed for the District 7 seat and received 2,596 votes, or 98.71 percent. Write-in candidates received 34 votes.
- Ronnie Burns ran unopposed for Coffee County Revenue Commissioner and received 98.81 percent of the vote, or 17,741 votes. Write-in candidates received 213 votes.
- Brian McLeod ran unopposed for Coffee County Board of Education member District 1 and received 3,171 votes, or 99.53 percent of the vote. Write-in candidates received 15 votes.
- Sherry Eddins ran unopposed for Coffee County Board of Education member District 7 and gained 98.74 percent of the vote, or 2,589 votes. Write-in candidates received 33 votes.
