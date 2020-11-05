Coffee County voters turn out in droves

More than 20,000 voters across the county flocked to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots in support of their preferred candidates.

According to the Coffee County Probate Court, 22,292 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s elections; there are 37,095 registered voters in Coffee County, yielding a voter turnout of 60.09 percent. In the 2016 elections, 21,084 Coffee County residents cast ballots. A breakdown of the votes by precinct will be available at a later date.

With such a high turnout, polling locations stayed busy for much of the day—especially the Enterprise Recreation Center. When Donna and Charlie Stephenson arrived at the at approximately 9:45 a.m., the line was stretched from the front door of the recreation center to the road, around the back of Cutt's Restaurant and down to the baseball fields.

“It’s the longest line we’ve ever had to wait in in our lifetime, definitely,” Donna said.

By comparison, Sherrie Cooper, also of Enterprise, arrived at Enterprise State Community College around 1:30 p.m. and was able to walk straight in the door.