Coffee County Youth Attend Alfa Leadership Conference
Coffee County Youth Attend Alfa Leadership Conference

110721-ent-conference-p1

Alabama Farmers Federation’s Hunter McBrayer, far left, and Alabama Farm Credit’s Jacob Robertson, far right, are with the Coffee County students who attended the event.

 PHOTO BY MARLEE MOORE

Nine students from Coffee County attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference Nov. 1-2 at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.

The conference for 9th and 10th grade students teaches them how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles. Sponsors are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Coffee County Farmers Federation and Alabama Farm Credit.

The Elba High School representative was Chloe Blaylock of Elba. Zion Chapel High School representatives were Jackson Adcock and Austin Jordan of Jack. Enterprise High School was represented by Rachel Lee of Elba, Emmalee Polk and Aniya Barkley, both of Enterprise. New Brockton High School representatives were Cheyenne Koehler and Heidi Koehler, both of New Brockton, and Madison Meeks of Enterprise.

