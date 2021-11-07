Coffee County Youth Attend Alfa Leadership Conference

The conference for 9th and 10th grade students teaches them how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles. Sponsors are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Coffee County Farmers Federation and Alabama Farm Credit.

The Elba High School representative was Chloe Blaylock of Elba. Zion Chapel High School representatives were Jackson Adcock and Austin Jordan of Jack. Enterprise High School was represented by Rachel Lee of Elba, Emmalee Polk and Aniya Barkley, both of Enterprise. New Brockton High School representatives were Cheyenne Koehler and Heidi Koehler, both of New Brockton, and Madison Meeks of Enterprise.