Coffee County's Distinguished Young Woman heads to state competition

“I know that Distinguished Young Woman has helped me conduct multiple successful and important interviews,” Doster said. “The program has also allowed me to meet so many amazing people from our local board and other Distinguished Young Women who have helped me grow.”

Helen Faught, chairman of Coffee County DYW, said Doster is an outstanding student who is very involved in her community and school and that she stands as a strong example of what it means to be a “Distinguished Young Woman.”

“The Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County Board of Directors are very proud of her preparation for the state competition,” Faught said. “She has been very positive and worked diligently to prepare for the upcoming Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama 2022 competition. We are so excited to have her represent our county at DYW of Alabama, and we wish her the very best. She has demonstrated a high level of leadership while serving as a role model for younger girls who hope to follow in her footsteps.”

The competition, held at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery, begins tonight with the first preliminary, with the second preliminary Saturday and the final competition on Sunday.

Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women. College scholarships are awarded at the state level ($32,200 last year) and millions in college-granted scholarships are available ($1 billion nationally). One representative is this weekend’s competition will advance to the national program in Mobile, Alabama, where they give away over $130,000 in cash tuition scholarships.