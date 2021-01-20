Coffee, Houston county COVID testing clinics canceled for 2 weeks

Citing limited staffing, the Southeastern Public Health District has canceled all COVID-19 testing clinics through the remainder of January in Coffee and Houston counties.
No other information regarding the cancelation was given, and an evaluation on when to reschedule the drive-up clinics will be made on Jan. 27.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to advice the following measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Social distance by staying six feet away from others
- Avoid people who are sick
- Stay home if you can and work remotely if possible
- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Monitor your health
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said the Health Department offers a small segment of our county’s total testing capability, averaging just over 10 percent. The problems arise when considering those without health insurance or financial security to be tested.
“The issue is they are the only one we know of that can offer free testing for those underserved segments of the population without health insurance or the financial means to seek this testing,” he said. “Many of our government offices and local businesses are feeling the stress of having employees out due to a positive COVID test or being directly exposed to this virus. ADPH and the healthcare industry are not immune to this fact. We hope that ADPH is able to improve their manning situation soon and pray they can once again open their testing sites in Coffee and Houston county to administer tests to those in need."
Current COVID statistics
Coffee County has seen the average daily cases decline over the last two weeks from 55.5 to 53.6, or from 778 to 751 new cases per two weeks from the last report. The total for the county now sits at 4,439, but Brown said not to get comfortable with the slightly-lowered figures.
“Some of this may be due to the holiday, but it could also be that we are at, or close to, our testing capacity. It could also be that some can’t afford to get a test or won’t wait in long lines for a test,” he said. “And some may not even seek a test knowing they will be told not to go to work.”
The bad news, Brown said, is that 13 new deaths were reported, bringing the new total to 56, and hospitalization rates still remain high. Over the last week, the total number of currently hospitalized patients dropped by just 65 to 2,798. He expects the number to rise again soon, but ultimately only time will tell.
“It does appear that we could get a double peak as those from New Year’s will now start to need hospitalizations. It’s too early to tell and we will have to wait and see,” he said. “Our region is still not looking good with some regional hospitals having more patients than ICU beds. We are hoping that we can release more people from the hospital before new cases come in, but there is no guarantee.”
Statewide, Alabama saw an increase of 20,028 cases in the last week, which is a decline of almost 9,000 cases from the previous week’s report. Cumulative cases in Alabama have now reached 424,028; however, the decline in week-to-week cases dropped Alabama from second highest in the country to third for positivity rating (from 45 percent to 37.5 percent).
“These are good signs, but we would prefer another week of a downward trend before we say we getting past the New Year’s spike,” Brown said. “We are just now getting over the hospital spike from Christmas, and we expect to see the one from New Year’s soon.”
The support of the public remains paramount, both in taking safety precautions and getting vaccinated when their time comes.
“The public still lacks of confidence in both the number of reported case numbers and viability of the vaccine. Though there is a big push for vaccines for those with pre-existing conditions and those over age 65, after that group we see the number of those seeking vaccinations to rapidly decline,” Brown said. “We are still observing fewer people willing to properly quarantine when having symptoms or even with a positive test, not convinced of the seriousness of this pandemic. We need to encourage people to listen to and do the recommendations.
“Non-pharmaceutical intervention, such as wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing, is all we have for the majority of people until the vaccine opens up to a larger segment of the population. We continue to ask the public to refrain from participation in large group activities, especially indoors, to stay home as much as possible and not travel. Again, we pin our hopes on the best and continue to plan for the worst.”