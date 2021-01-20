Coffee, Houston county COVID testing clinics canceled for 2 weeks

Statewide, Alabama saw an increase of 20,028 cases in the last week, which is a decline of almost 9,000 cases from the previous week’s report. Cumulative cases in Alabama have now reached 424,028; however, the decline in week-to-week cases dropped Alabama from second highest in the country to third for positivity rating (from 45 percent to 37.5 percent).

“These are good signs, but we would prefer another week of a downward trend before we say we getting past the New Year’s spike,” Brown said. “We are just now getting over the hospital spike from Christmas, and we expect to see the one from New Year’s soon.”

The support of the public remains paramount, both in taking safety precautions and getting vaccinated when their time comes.

“The public still lacks of confidence in both the number of reported case numbers and viability of the vaccine. Though there is a big push for vaccines for those with pre-existing conditions and those over age 65, after that group we see the number of those seeking vaccinations to rapidly decline,” Brown said. “We are still observing fewer people willing to properly quarantine when having symptoms or even with a positive test, not convinced of the seriousness of this pandemic. We need to encourage people to listen to and do the recommendations.

“Non-pharmaceutical intervention, such as wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing, is all we have for the majority of people until the vaccine opens up to a larger segment of the population. We continue to ask the public to refrain from participation in large group activities, especially indoors, to stay home as much as possible and not travel. Again, we pin our hopes on the best and continue to plan for the worst.”

