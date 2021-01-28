 Skip to main content
Cole Hooper and the season that almost wasn’t
Pictured are Enterprise High School senior Cole Hooper and head coach Rick Darlington at the football banquet on Jan. 7.

After a tumultuous start to his career with the Wildcats during the summer of his junior year, senior Cole Hooper has earned the gratitude and respect of head coach Rick Darlington for coming back to give it another shot and making the best of it.

Hooper initially started out on defense but wasn’t getting a lot of playing time during summer practices. After attending a passing tournament in Troy and seeing his athleticism on display, Darlington said the plan was to move him to offense; unfortunately, they never got that chance.

“He was running around pretty good with the second group and our plan was to move him to offense the next week because we thought, ‘He can run, he can play, we got to get him somewhere on the field. He’s a good athlete who’s not getting to play much on defense,” he said. “That Monday, he came in and told me he wasn’t going to play football anymore, and it really hurt me because of the young man I could tell he was and the way he came in and did it. A lot of guys quit in different ways, but he was so respectful about it.

“I didn’t want him to do it and I knew his time would come, but he felt he needed to focus on baseball and other things, so when he decided to come back and play as a senior I was really excited about that.”

Darlington said they again tried him out with the defense before he told his coaches to hand him over, and the rest is history.

“I told the coaches, ‘Give him to us, we’re going to play him.’  And he turned out to be way better of a player than we thought,” he said. “I knew he’d be a good receiver. I knew he was athletic, and I knew he was tough. He turned out to be a great perimeter blocker, too, but what really amazed me was we put that guy—who can’t weigh more than 175 pounds—as an in-line tight end blocking guys who weighed a hundred pounds more than him and he tore them apart. I mean, it was a mismatch in his favor.”

Every coaching staff has a mental list of players they wish they could have back for just one more season, but having spent only one season with Hooper on the roster made saying goodbye even harder.

“Talk about a one year wonder. We always talk about, ‘Oh, I wish we had him back,’ but at least once every other day this guy’s name comes back up,” Darlington said. “I am glad he blessed us with one more year, and he definitely made the most of it. I hope that his memories of his year playing and what it meant to him is as much as the good name and memory he’s gonna have with us.

“He’s a special dude.  I probably have a soft spot in my heart for him, too, because when I was a young man I had the same color hair, but I’m really proud of this guy. We’d love to have him back, but he’s got a great future in whatever he chooses to do. He’s been raised great by his parents. He’s got a great character, great player, great integrity. We love him.”

