Cole Hooper and the season that almost wasn’t

After a tumultuous start to his career with the Wildcats during the summer of his junior year, senior Cole Hooper has earned the gratitude and respect of head coach Rick Darlington for coming back to give it another shot and making the best of it.

Hooper initially started out on defense but wasn’t getting a lot of playing time during summer practices. After attending a passing tournament in Troy and seeing his athleticism on display, Darlington said the plan was to move him to offense; unfortunately, they never got that chance.

“He was running around pretty good with the second group and our plan was to move him to offense the next week because we thought, ‘He can run, he can play, we got to get him somewhere on the field. He’s a good athlete who’s not getting to play much on defense,” he said. “That Monday, he came in and told me he wasn’t going to play football anymore, and it really hurt me because of the young man I could tell he was and the way he came in and did it. A lot of guys quit in different ways, but he was so respectful about it.

“I didn’t want him to do it and I knew his time would come, but he felt he needed to focus on baseball and other things, so when he decided to come back and play as a senior I was really excited about that.”