Cole invaluable on, off the field

Enterprise Wildcat senior football player Carson Cole will be remembered by o-line coach Keaton Wilson not just for being able to play every position on the offensive line, but for helping to make his transition to Enterprise an easier one.

“He comes from a great family that has really been great to mine. My daughter came in and was lost and didn’t have a clue about what was going on, and he kind of took her under his wings and they’re really close friends. He’s been really good to her,” Wilson said. “Having this guy around helped my transition a whole lot, a lot more than he or his family probably realizes. He saved me a lot of heartache at home. This guy has a real special place in my heart.”

Cole also cemented himself in Wilson’s mind as the only player over his 16 years of coaching to be able to play every position on the offensive line. Starting with center, Cole then learned how to fill in as a guard and a tackle.