Cole invaluable on, off the field

Enterprise Wildcat senior football player Carson Cole will be remembered by o-line coach Keaton Wilson not just for being able to play every position on the offensive line, but for helping to make his transition to Enterprise an easier one.
“He comes from a great family that has really been great to mine. My daughter came in and was lost and didn’t have a clue about what was going on, and he kind of took her under his wings and they’re really close friends. He’s been really good to her,” Wilson said. “Having this guy around helped my transition a whole lot, a lot more than he or his family probably realizes. He saved me a lot of heartache at home. This guy has a real special place in my heart.”
Cole also cemented himself in Wilson’s mind as the only player over his 16 years of coaching to be able to play every position on the offensive line. Starting with center, Cole then learned how to fill in as a guard and a tackle.
“To have a kid that can play every single position is really, really special, and it’s a testament to how smart he is. To learn one position, two positions, that’s really good, but to be able to play every single position? That’s special,” Wilson said. “That’s invaluable, and that’s going to be missed a lot. He’s strong as an ox, probably our strongest kid, especially on squats; he squatted 550 pounds during football season. Extremely unselfish.”
Although Cole turned out to be a special player in more ways than one, Wilson initially had his doubts.
“As a junior, he cracked me up and made me laugh all the time, but I didn’t know if he’d ever play. I knew he had it in him, but he had to choose to be great,” he said, “and he did. In the locker room, as a leader on the field, everywhere. He’s come a long way, and I really can’t say enough about this kid. He knows how I feel about him. I love him. I’m gonna miss cutting up with him. I’m gonna miss him a lot.”