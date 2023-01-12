CollegeCounts Scholarship Program now open for 2023

CollegeCounts — Alabama’s 529 college savings fund — offers awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees in scholarships to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama.

The CollegeCounts Scholarship online application is available now through Feb. 28, at treasury.alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship.

To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors or first-time college freshmen planning to enroll in an Alabama eligible educational institution in fall 2023. They must have a minimum GPA of 2.75 with an ACT score of 26 or below and demonstrate financial need. In addition, scholarships are awarded equitably across the State with at least two awards per county depending on applications.

These scholarships must be applied to tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for course load, including computers. Funds can also be applied to on-campus room and board expense or off-campus housing if enrolled at least half-time and billed through the school.

“In the last 10 years, we have been pleased to award $9.3 million to more than 2,700 Alabama students going to Alabama colleges. We encourage school counselors and financial aid officers to let students know about this scholarship program. CollegeCounts is investing in Alabama’s students, and we hope they will invest in our state’s future,” said Young Boozer, State Treasurer of Alabama.

To learn more about the CollegeCounts Scholarship and eligibility requirements, please visit the website. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 28.

Award recipients will be notified via email by the end of April.

For more information about CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 Fund and how to open an account, please visit CollegeCounts529.com.