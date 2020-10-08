Command master chief arrested, relieved

“I started fighting back,” he said.

Kuchta said his girlfriend has video of the encounter, but he declined to provide a copy to Navy Times, citing the ongoing case.

At one point, Kuchta said, he told his girlfriend to go home and he then fled from the alleged victim and his friend, who were in their own golf cart and “trying to track me down.”

He said he hid out in the woods about a half mile from his house until the police showed up.

“They were very aggressive from the get-go,” Kuchta said of the responding deputies. “The other guy was very bloody, so they immediately assumed I was the aggressive one.”

Kuchta said he had the other man’s phone because he was “trying to figure out who he was.”

He alleged that the responding deputies were “brutal,” and showed up “guns a-blazing, ready to go.”

“I was hiding in the woods from the guys, I heard the megaphone from the (deputies') car … they’re screaming at me to put my hands up,” said Kuchta, who added he hasn’t filed a formal complaint against the deputies.

“I have an attorney and am still looking at how to go forward,” he said.