Commission applies for CDBG grant for dispatching facility

At Monday’s Coffee County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to approve a resolution to submit an application for a Community Development Block Grant that would provide funds for the county to build a facility for county-wide dispatching services.

County Administrator Rod Morgan said the deadline is “rapidly approaching” and the commission needs to get the application in as soon as possible. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities.

At the first meeting this month, the newly-formed South Alabama Liberty requested use of the farm center for a free speech rally, and the commission waived the fee. Morgan clarified on Monday that after consideration, the group will now be required to pay the fee as it is a political event.