Commission applies for CDBG grant for dispatching facility

At Monday’s Coffee County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to approve a resolution to submit an application for a Community Development Block Grant that would provide funds for the county to build a facility for county-wide dispatching services.
County Administrator Rod Morgan said the deadline is “rapidly approaching” and the commission needs to get the application in as soon as possible. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities.
At the first meeting this month, the newly-formed South Alabama Liberty requested use of the farm center for a free speech rally, and the commission waived the fee. Morgan clarified on Monday that after consideration, the group will now be required to pay the fee as it is a political event.
“Past policy and practices have limited waivers to a relatively narrow venue of events, and that has never been available for political events or any type of political rallies,” he said. “In keeping with that, I discussed with each of the commissioner members and with representatives of South Alabama Liberty and there will be a fee for the group to use the farm center. Again, because of past practice and policy, the commission is not to extend fee waivers for political events.”
Clint Grantham, a representative of South Alabama Liberty who spoke at the March 8 meeting, said they are a conservative action group of local citizens from the Wiregrass, but are focused in Coffee County. The event will be held on April 10 in conjunction with the Alabama Freedom Pact from north Alabama. Representatives Barry Moore and Mo Brooks are scheduled to appear.
Chairman Dean Smith was authorized to execute agreements with the Federal Highway Administration to accept emergency relief funds to help pay for repairs at seven FEMA disaster sites that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy. Federal funds will pay for 80 percent of the cost, and the county will be responsible for the remaining 20 percent. Part of those seven sites is scour countermeasures that were added underneath a relief bridge on County Road 107, and the commission approved a separate resolution to begin accepting bids to start the project.
In other business:
The commission issued their agreement with the $1.13 million bid the Alabama Department of Transportation accepted from Wiregrass Construction for the realignment of County Roads 239 and 114 into the intersection of Hwy. 167. This is part of the state-funded A-trip II project. Three bids were received, and Wiregrass Construction offered the lowest bid.
Commissioners approved the sale of surplus dump truck tires.
Ed Hardiman was reappointed to the South Central Mental Health Board.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin announced that the Elba community garden planning day will be held on April 9 at 1 p.m. The session will begin with an Extension class, and then participants will then leave for Elba to plant the Giving Garden, which donates its produce to local food banks.
The next meeting was scheduled for April 12 at 9 a.m. in New Brockton