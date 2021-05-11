Commission awards $4.5M bid

The Coffee County landfill will soon undergo construction after commissioners approved a $4.5 million bid at Monday’s meeting.
Assistant County Engineer Michael Walters said the construction was a budgeted item and that the department received three bids: one for $5,210,161.09, another for $4,596,127.20 and the low bid of $4,556,720.08 from T&K Construction, LLC out of Vinemont.
Commissioner Jim Thompson asked if they had a projected start date, and Walters said they have not yet set a firm date to begin work, but he expects it to be around mid-June.
“The earlier they start the better,” he said. “They’re a reputable bidder, and we shouldn’t have significant issues with them.”
For the first time in over a year, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown did not provide a COVID update. Since his last detailed report on April 12, there have been 113 new cases for a total of 5,512 since March 2020, an average of 28.25 a week or about four new cases a day.
E911 Director Dean Blair issued a reminder to all Coffee County residents, but especially those on the outskirts of the county, to have clear address markings for to help quicken response times for emergency personnel. He also thanked the fire department, police department and EMS services for the work they do.
Sheriff Dave Sutton echoed Blair’s sentiments and commended county and surrounding agencies for their response to the accident Friday afternoon outside of Elba that injured eight and killed a juvenile.
“We have a unique group of folks in this county that work together: the firemen, the heavy lifting crew, the ambulance people that were there…we had three or four ambulances out there at one time, and several fire departments responded” he said. “Somebody that doesn’t get his name mentioned very often, Grant Lyons, did a super job out there taking care of business that really needed his attention.
“Keep these people in your prayers. You’re not going to get anyone any better in any county—I don’t care if they’re large or small. They’re solid as a rock right here in Coffee County.”
Sutton also cautioned drivers to be careful and maintain vigilance in the coming summer months as travel in and outside of the county increases.
The next meeting was scheduled for May 24 at 9 a.m. in New Brockton.