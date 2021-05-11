Commission awards $4.5M bid

The Coffee County landfill will soon undergo construction after commissioners approved a $4.5 million bid at Monday’s meeting.

Assistant County Engineer Michael Walters said the construction was a budgeted item and that the department received three bids: one for $5,210,161.09, another for $4,596,127.20 and the low bid of $4,556,720.08 from T&K Construction, LLC out of Vinemont.

Commissioner Jim Thompson asked if they had a projected start date, and Walters said they have not yet set a firm date to begin work, but he expects it to be around mid-June.

“The earlier they start the better,” he said. “They’re a reputable bidder, and we shouldn’t have significant issues with them.”

For the first time in over a year, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown did not provide a COVID update. Since his last detailed report on April 12, there have been 113 new cases for a total of 5,512 since March 2020, an average of 28.25 a week or about four new cases a day.