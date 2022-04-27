Commission highlights Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Coffee County Commission proclaimed April 24 through April 30 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week at its Monday meeting.

The commission’s proclamation recognized those that are impacted by crime and that the week would serve to renew and emphasize the county’s commitment to these victims. Katy Lewis, a representative of Wiregrass Angel House, explained the importance of the week and also the work Angel House does for victims of crimes.

“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a week to bring awareness to the rights of the victims and show what we do and what they need and how everybody in the community can come together and help them,” Lewis said.

Wiregrass Angel House is based in Dothan but advocates and assists crime victims in nine Wiregrass counties, including Coffee County. The organization assists with crime scene clean up, helps victims with court and provides counseling, including a dog therapy program.

In other business, County Engineer Marty Lentz announced that County Road 147 would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to pipes under the road having to be replaced.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.