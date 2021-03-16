Commission supports law to raise salary of three county positions

County Engineer Marty Lentz discussed plans for three subdivision plats: Bridlewood Manor 3, a major subdivision, will consist of 20 residential lots on County Road 537, and will also require the construction of new streets; Brick Haven, a minor subdivision on County Road 617, will consist of three residential lots; and Longstraw, another minor subdivision on County Road 610, will consist of 15 residential lots. Lentz said all the plats are in compliance with subdivision regulations, and commissioners approved the plans.

Lentz also asked the commission to purchase a 2009 motor grader at a cost of $125,000, and the request was approved.

“As we all know, that’s half the price of what we bought our motor graders at three years ago, so I call it a half-price sale right now,” he said.

Because this was a non-budgeted item, Lentz said he plans to sell the county’s two 2004 models to make up for the cost. He expects to receive $60,000 to $70,000 for each one.

Environmental Services Director Mike Thornton also asked to make a few non-budgeted purchases.

“I need to spend some money like Marty does,” he joked.