Commission supports law to raise salary of three county positions

County commissioners voted last Monday to support a law that would raise the base salary of the sheriff, revenue commissioner and probate judge by $10,000.
Before the salary raise can take effect, the law will have to be submitted to the legislature, approved and then signed by Governor Kay Ivey. County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan said if approved, the increases would not be effective until the next term of office for those currently in place.
Morgan also discussed two other items of business: purchasing a new bus for the New Hope Senior Citizen Center—at a cost of either $61,000 or $66,112—and approving a resolution that was passed at a recent Enterprise City Council meeting to annex and perform maintenance on both sides of County Road 530. Commissioners approved both items.
Clint Grantham, representing a newly-formed organization called South Alabama Liberty, requested use of the Farm Center for a rally on April 10.
Grantham said South Alabama Liberty is a conservative action group of local citizens from the Wiregrass, but is focused in Coffee County. The April 10 event will be a free speech rally held in conjunction with the Alabama Freedom Pact from north Alabama, and Representatives Barry Moore and Mo Brooks are scheduled to appear.
The commission voted to waive the free and allow use of the Farm Center.
County Engineer Marty Lentz discussed plans for three subdivision plats: Bridlewood Manor 3, a major subdivision, will consist of 20 residential lots on County Road 537, and will also require the construction of new streets; Brick Haven, a minor subdivision on County Road 617, will consist of three residential lots; and Longstraw, another minor subdivision on County Road 610, will consist of 15 residential lots. Lentz said all the plats are in compliance with subdivision regulations, and commissioners approved the plans.
Lentz also asked the commission to purchase a 2009 motor grader at a cost of $125,000, and the request was approved.
“As we all know, that’s half the price of what we bought our motor graders at three years ago, so I call it a half-price sale right now,” he said.
Because this was a non-budgeted item, Lentz said he plans to sell the county’s two 2004 models to make up for the cost. He expects to receive $60,000 to $70,000 for each one.
Environmental Services Director Mike Thornton also asked to make a few non-budgeted purchases.
“I need to spend some money like Marty does,” he joked.
Thornton asked to purchase three new sludge containers for K&W Plastics at a cost of $36,927 and a D8T dozer with a waste handling package at a cost of $844,577 to help with the increased tonnage this year.
Because the landfill is expected to see a 30 to 50 percent increase in overall tonnage, their equipment is undersized and “getting worn out.” The increase in tonnage, though, will cover the cost of the new supplies and equipment, and the commission unanimously approved the request.
At the end of the meeting, Sheriff Dave Sutton warned drivers to be careful on the roads as spring breakers travel to the beach, and County Agent Gavin Mauldin invited those interested to join the landscaping, tree and ornamental pruning workshop at the Farm Center on March 23.
The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 22 at 9 a.m.