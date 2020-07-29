Commission urges residents to mask up

Coffee County commissioners and department heads met Monday morning to discuss projects and current happenings in and around the county.

Chairman Dean Smith opened and closed the meeting urging residents to be mindful of others and to wear a mask and keep their distance.

“I was in line for breakfast and not a single person had on a mask,” Smith said. “Go in the grocery store and it’s the same thing; 50 percent are not wearing masks. I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to take this thing seriously.

“I know there are a lot of different opinions on this virus, but as you heard James (Brown, Coffee County EMA Director) say, the beds are filling up. To me, it’s sort of like speeding. If you decide you want to go 90 miles an hour and kill yourself, I don’t have near as much sympathy for you; but, the problem is you may kill someone else in the process.

“That’s what I think of this coronavirus. You walk around with no mask saying, ‘It’s not going to affect me, I’m young’ or whatever, but what about all these others? We have to think about their lives, too. It’s a selfish decision. Please, grab a mask and see if we can turn this thing around because it’s going to get worse if we don’t do something. This is something we can do. That and social distancing.”

In addition to his report on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing guidelines and updated numbers of coronavirus cases, Brown reported that the county would be receiving $50,000 in aid to help repair the damages caused by the storms on April 19 and that the electric co-ops would be receiving “close to a million” in aid for new poles and other repairs.