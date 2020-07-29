Commission urges residents to mask up

Coffee County commissioners and department heads met Monday morning to discuss projects and current happenings in and around the county.
Chairman Dean Smith opened and closed the meeting urging residents to be mindful of others and to wear a mask and keep their distance.
“I was in line for breakfast and not a single person had on a mask,” Smith said. “Go in the grocery store and it’s the same thing; 50 percent are not wearing masks. I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to take this thing seriously.
“I know there are a lot of different opinions on this virus, but as you heard James (Brown, Coffee County EMA Director) say, the beds are filling up. To me, it’s sort of like speeding. If you decide you want to go 90 miles an hour and kill yourself, I don’t have near as much sympathy for you; but, the problem is you may kill someone else in the process.
“That’s what I think of this coronavirus. You walk around with no mask saying, ‘It’s not going to affect me, I’m young’ or whatever, but what about all these others? We have to think about their lives, too. It’s a selfish decision. Please, grab a mask and see if we can turn this thing around because it’s going to get worse if we don’t do something. This is something we can do. That and social distancing.”
In addition to his report on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing guidelines and updated numbers of coronavirus cases, Brown reported that the county would be receiving $50,000 in aid to help repair the damages caused by the storms on April 19 and that the electric co-ops would be receiving “close to a million” in aid for new poles and other repairs.
Drew Parker, Elba fire chief, thanked the commission for their contributions toward the purchase of an air boat for river rescues. He said they had been pushed about two months behind schedule due to the delivery of necessary parts being delayed, but that they had been able to begin training and exploring the Pea River. He invited the council and those in attendance to come outside and view the boat after the meeting.
E-911 Chairman Dean Blair commended the fire department, stating their department is “second to none.”
In other business:
Chairman Dean Smith was again appointed as the representative for Coffee County to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
County Engineer Marty Lentz asked that an addendum be added to the 2019 project funding agreement for the resurfacing of County Road 304 wherein they requested, and received, an advance of federal aid funds for Fiscal Year 2020. The funds that were sent were labeled “federal aid exchange funds,” and the addendum was approved to reflect the correct language.
Mike Thornton, environmental services, requested the following surplus vehicles and equipment be placed for auction: a 2008 Easy Lawn hydroseeder; a 2002 PEERLESS Gravity Wagon; a 1995 International tractor truck; a 2007 Sterling roll off truck; two 1,000 gallon skid fuel tanks; and one 2,000 gallon used oil tank. The request was approved.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin announced that an estate planning workshop would be held online on July 30 and Aug. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The cost is $10. A free turf management workshop will be held through Zoom on Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. He also said that the last Elba Farmer’s Market will be held this Saturday and encouraged residents to attend and support those who have been selling all summer.
