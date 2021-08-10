Commission waives farm center fee for youth event

Local youth will have the opportunity to participate in a series of competitions to see which school will take home the championship belt while also taking part in a rally for young Christians on Aug. 28 at the Farm Center in New Brockton.
First Baptist Church of Elba Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Coffee County Baptist Association Youth Committee Kit Johnson said the goal of the event, named Represent, is to provide an afternoon of fun for seventh through 12th grade youth while also allowing them to meet other like-minded teens to show they’re not “doing the Christian walk alone.”
“I know for me personally, when I was in high school, it might would have been a lot easier to be a Christian if I felt like others (around me) had the desire to do the same,” Johnson said. “There are plenty of churches that try to minister to their kids, but as far as being able to go off to different camps and things like that, it’s just not feasible for all congregations to send their youth to. Some parents also didn’t want their kids getting too far off from home, so we wanted to offer something like what has been offered in previous years here in Coffee County, using the Farm Center has a venue.”
The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature different competitions—dodge ball tournaments, cornhole tournaments, a sidewalk chalk art contest, a strongman competition and an ‘Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?’ type game, among others—for the first hour, and the event will close with a performance from Two or More and a gospel presentation. Local businesses have donated items for door prizes, and Ben. E. Keith donated bagged lunches of hamburgers and hotdogs. Johnson said they will also have volunteer security and parents and youth pastors to chaperone unattended groups.
Johnson said he and the other organizers want to make this a recurring event, though the frequency is undetermined, and requested that the commission waive the rental fee for this first event, and commissioners approved the request.
According to the Rebuild Alabama Act, county commissions are required to adopt an annual Transportation Plan before Aug. 31 for projects going to be completed in the next fiscal year. County Engineer Marty Lentz provided a list of the upcoming projects, and the commission unanimously accepted adopted the plan. FY 2022 projects include:
Resurfacing and traffic stripping 3.92 miles of County Road 107 from County Road 105 to County Road 110
Resurfacing and traffic stripping 3.66 miles of County Road 377 from County Road 376 to Hwy. 84
Resurfacing and traffic stripping 1.84 miles of County Road 418 from County Road 410 to County Road State Road 87
Resurfacing and traffic stripping 3.36 miles of County Road 147 from State Road 51 to County Road 114
In total, 12.78 miles of road will be resurfaced and stripped at an estimated cost of $1,553,000 to be paid for with Rebuild funding.
Lentz also said that the Alabama Department of Transportation is perusing a highway safety improvement project south of the Ino community where County Roads 460 and 461 intersect Alabama 134. As part of the project, ALDOT requested for the commission to sign a quit claim deed for portions of the right of way on County Roads 460 and 461 so that the project can be completed, and the commission executed the deed.
Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, (today), there will be a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system (WEA) for those who have not opted out of receiving alerts.
Dean Blair, chairman of the E-911 board, said the increase in COVID cases has already begun to impact emergency personnel and asked that people take the warnings and recommendations seriously.
“When things like this go on, it really taxes our EMS folks. Enterprise Rescue has had more calls than ya’ll would believe, COVID patients, breathing difficulties. As James shared, our hospitals are at capacity, which again pushes them out of our area,” he said. “Look at what’s happening at Medical Center Enterprise. Look at what’s happening at Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital. If you want to know what’s happening, look right here up under your nose and you can see it. It’s right in front of us, and you can’t deny that.”
In other business:
Lentz requested permission to let out the annual bids for supplies for the highway department, and the request was approved.
County Administrator Rod Morgan proposed awarding a financing loan for dozers for the landfill to Synovus Bank in the amount of $844,580. The loan is for a five-year term with an interest rate of 1.25 percent. Morgan also proposed purchasing two computer software programs at an initial cost of $4,000—$1,500 each subsequent year of use—and $12,000 a year, and both requests were approved.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin said two sessions of an online estate planning workshop will be held Thursday, Aug. 12 for basic wills and trusts and Thursday, Aug. 19 for landowners with substantial acreage. The basic will planning session is free, but the landowner session costs $10 to join. ServSafe training will also be held on Aug. 24 and 25 at the Coffee County Complex.