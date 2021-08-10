Commission waives farm center fee for youth event

Local youth will have the opportunity to participate in a series of competitions to see which school will take home the championship belt while also taking part in a rally for young Christians on Aug. 28 at the Farm Center in New Brockton.

First Baptist Church of Elba Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Coffee County Baptist Association Youth Committee Kit Johnson said the goal of the event, named Represent, is to provide an afternoon of fun for seventh through 12th grade youth while also allowing them to meet other like-minded teens to show they’re not “doing the Christian walk alone.”

“I know for me personally, when I was in high school, it might would have been a lot easier to be a Christian if I felt like others (around me) had the desire to do the same,” Johnson said. “There are plenty of churches that try to minister to their kids, but as far as being able to go off to different camps and things like that, it’s just not feasible for all congregations to send their youth to. Some parents also didn’t want their kids getting too far off from home, so we wanted to offer something like what has been offered in previous years here in Coffee County, using the Farm Center has a venue.”