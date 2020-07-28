Commissioners get update on COVID-19

Coffee County Commissioners received an update Monday on new totals for county-wide coronavirus cases, as well as new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said the county’s total now sits at 643 cases as of Monday morning. Of those 643 cases, he estimated that 159 cases are active and 97 of the active cases are infectious.

He also said that new research released by the CDC claims there is a six-day window where those infected are contagious. Because of this discovery, the length of quarantine has been reduced to 10 days after showing symptoms instead of 14, with a few stipulations: no fever in the last 24 hours and all symptoms have to be improving. Brown added, however, that those with other medical issues may be quarantined for up to 22 days but should follow the instructions of their doctors.

He also announced that the CDC no longer recommends a negative test to return to work after findings showed that COVID-19 cells continue to shed for up to three months, resulting in continuous positive readings despite the patient no longer being sick or contagious.

“Basically, you can have dead cells in your nostrils, and when they test, they’re still getting RNA from that virus so you’re going to show up positive,” Brown explained.

He reported that hospitals are maintaining, but the biggest concern is still the number of ICU beds; capacity across the state is at 86 percent, but availability locally is “almost nothing.”