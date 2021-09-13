Community commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

Local leaders and the Enterprise community gathered at Johnny Henderson Park on Saturday in remembrance of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, at the 2nd annual Patriot Day ceremony.

Special guests included Enterprise Councilman Greg Padgett, Rep. Andrew Sorrell and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, who read a city proclamation and state and national resolutions, respectively. Moore also announced the names of each of the 13 servicemen who were recently killed in Afghanistan followed by a bell toll and salute.

The ceremony featured a display of 2,977 flags in honor of those who died in the 9/11 attacks, placed by the Enterprise High School ROTC, local Scouts, Girl Scouts and volunteers. Speakers included Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore, Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis and Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton.

Fire Chief Davis urged those in attendance to go out of their way to help those around them and try to be a hero to their community.