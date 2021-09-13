Community commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

Local leaders and the Enterprise community gathered at Johnny Henderson Park on Saturday in remembrance of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, at the 2nd annual Patriot Day ceremony.
Special guests included Enterprise Councilman Greg Padgett, Rep. Andrew Sorrell and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, who read a city proclamation and state and national resolutions, respectively. Moore also announced the names of each of the 13 servicemen who were recently killed in Afghanistan followed by a bell toll and salute.
The ceremony featured a display of 2,977 flags in honor of those who died in the 9/11 attacks, placed by the Enterprise High School ROTC, local Scouts, Girl Scouts and volunteers. Speakers included Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore, Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis and Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton.
Fire Chief Davis urged those in attendance to go out of their way to help those around them and try to be a hero to their community.
“It doesn’t have to be something as grand as running up stairs you know you will never run back down,” Davis said. “It’s as simple as going every single day with the opinion and the idea of being that person that will do the right thing. When you leave here today, when we get up tomorrow and every day after, count yourself among every first responder and service member when you look at yourself in the mirror and make the conscious decision to go out and help your fellow man.”
In his keynote speech, Sutton recalled his experience on 9/11 and the display of unity the nation showed afterward and how that has continued after 20 years.
“You could not buy a flag,” Sutton said. “You could not buy anything that said ‘United States’ on it because somebody had gone out and purchased them and put them on their houses, on their cars, on their sleeves, on their arms. Everybody was so proud of that American flag. We had come back together again to support our fallen comrades.
“This continues on each and every day. I would tell you I think we’ve lost a little bit of it, but I hope after today and all the things I’ve seen across the news media that we do regain our strength and we start reposting these flags up and we hang a flag everywhere.”
The ceremony concluded with a salute volley by Clanton’s Battery Company B and the Sons of the American Revolution honor guard.
The ceremony was sponsored by the local Chapters of the Sons and the Daughters of the American Revolution as an event of the “America 250” Program, a six year series of various types of events leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Co-sponsors included Coffee County Veterans and Travis Realty.