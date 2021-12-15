Comprehensive street paving project scheduled to get under way this week

Mott said the 55 streets slated to be repaved in Phase II were identified in a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) evaluation done several years ago to determine road conditions. The streets were also assessed on the severity of water line issues under the street.

A comprehensive water line replacement project is also under way as the Enterprise Water Works Board replaces deteriorating water lines. The goal is to replace the at-risk water lines before the resurfacing is done to reduce the likelihood that the new paving would have to be repaired or replaced.

Mott said the highly traveled Freedom Drive received a low score as rated by the PCI, with utility conditions taken into consideration.

The next nine Phase II streets on the construction schedule are Havana Street, Fawn Street, Wren Lane, Anthony Circle, Julian Street, S. Industrial Blvd., Ford Alley, Ford Lane and Sims Street. Other streets within the same neighborhoods where these are located may also be on the list but are either ranked higher on the list or have water lines issues that must be addressed first.