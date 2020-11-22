Congressman-elect Barry Moore named Grand Marshal in Enterprise Christmas Parade

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee is pleased to announce Congressman-elect, Barry Moore, R-Alabama, an Enterprise native, has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Enterprise Christmas Parade.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 Moore, will lead the Christmas Parade through Downtown Enterprise. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and travels eight blocks, beginning at Southeast Cardiology and Grocery Outlet and ending at River Bank and Trust.

The Chamber opened nominations up to the public with requests to submit nominees of individuals, businesses or organizations, and a brief description of significant contributions made for the betterment of Enterprise.

“Once again, we were overwhelmed with the number of candidates that continue to serve our community and have uplifted Enterprise in so many ways,” said Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. “It is always a tough decision to make. We are incredibly blessed in Enterprise with so many caring individuals and organizations that work all year long to improve the quality of life that we enjoy.”