Congressman-elect Barry Moore named Grand Marshal in Enterprise Christmas Parade

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee is pleased to announce Congressman-elect, Barry Moore, R-Alabama, an Enterprise native, has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Enterprise Christmas Parade.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1 Moore, will lead the Christmas Parade through Downtown Enterprise. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and travels eight blocks, beginning at Southeast Cardiology and Grocery Outlet and ending at River Bank and Trust.
The Chamber opened nominations up to the public with requests to submit nominees of individuals, businesses or organizations, and a brief description of significant contributions made for the betterment of Enterprise.
“Once again, we were overwhelmed with the number of candidates that continue to serve our community and have uplifted Enterprise in so many ways,” said Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. “It is always a tough decision to make. We are incredibly blessed in Enterprise with so many caring individuals and organizations that work all year long to improve the quality of life that we enjoy.”
One of the notable achievements that were listed for Moore was faithfully giving his time and resources to promote Enterprise and the surrounding areas in various state positions. While many of the things he does go unnoticed, this is because they are all happening at a higher level than most people think about. He is consistently working through his legislative positions to help our city and Ft. Rucker.
His new post in the US House of Representatives will also keep Enterprise in the spotlight during his time in office.
“The Committee also felt it was important to acknowledge his wife Heather Moore, whose individual contributions and support helped to make his accomplishments for the City of Enterprise possible,” Grantham added.
