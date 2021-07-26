Construction begins on County Road 239

A portion of County Road 239 will be closed for repairs beginning at 8 a.m. today (Tuesday) until estimated end of day Wednesday, County Engineer Marty Lentz said Monday morning at the Coffee County Commission meeting.

Lentz said the Coffee County Highway Department will be replacing drainage pipes along a quarter-mile portion of the road, and a detour sign will be placed to direct drivers around the blockage. The detour will direct drivers to County Road 235 up to Alabama Highway 125, along AL-125 toward Victoria then back down County Road 223 south to County Road 239 at Mixsons Crossroads. Lentz added they expect the project to be completed in two days.

A map of the detour is available on the county’s website at coffeecounty.us/159/Highway-Department and on Facebook at facebook.com/coffeecountyhighway.

Commissioner Dean Smith also congratulated County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan on being elected as the 2021-2022 President of the Association of County Administrators Alabama, the statewide association representing Alabama’s county administrators.