Construction begins on new downtown parking lot

A new parking lot that will provide more than 70 new spaces for the convenience of downtown shopper, diners and visitors is began to take shape starting Wednesday.

The Enterprise Department of Public Works began removal of existing concrete on the lot, which is located between Lee Street and Easy Street, behind the former Yancey Parker Men’s Store building. Buildings previously located on the privately-owned lot had been torn down several years ago and the lot had been vacant except for remaining slabs and ragged blocks of concrete or bricks.

Mayor William E. Cooper said the addition of the new parking lot came about because the council recognized the need for more designated parking in Downtown, which over the past few years has become a popular destination point for locals as well as visitors to the City of Progress.

Additional parking close to Main Street was seen as a need especially during special events with large attendance. Preliminary drawings indicate the lot will have a designated entry and an exit, and could have up to about 77 parking spots.

Cooper said he is grateful for the public-private partnership that is making the parking lot development possible. Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick sees development of the unused lot as a continuing commitment to downtown revitalization.