Construction complete on new airport terminal

After breaking ground in March 2020, the City of Enterprise’s new airport terminal is officially complete.

At the city council meeting last Tuesday, Interim Director of Engineering Staci Hayes announced they had begun moving into the new terminal earlier that day.

“We still have a few kinks to work out and we have to move a lot of the equipment over, but I’m proud of what we’ve done,” she said.

One bullet on the council’s agenda was to approve a final change order submitted by J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. for an increase of $13,724 in the total contract price to Beasley Construction Services, Inc. for “general construction of a new terminal building.” Hayes said the change order, which summarizes miscellaneous changes that occurred during the length of the project, put the total contract slightly over budget at $982,224.