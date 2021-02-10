Construction complete on new airport terminal

After breaking ground in March 2020, the City of Enterprise’s new airport terminal is officially complete.
At the city council meeting last Tuesday, Interim Director of Engineering Staci Hayes announced they had begun moving into the new terminal earlier that day.
“We still have a few kinks to work out and we have to move a lot of the equipment over, but I’m proud of what we’ve done,” she said.
One bullet on the council’s agenda was to approve a final change order submitted by J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. for an increase of $13,724 in the total contract price to Beasley Construction Services, Inc. for “general construction of a new terminal building.” Hayes said the change order, which summarizes miscellaneous changes that occurred during the length of the project, put the total contract slightly over budget at $982,224.
“We only went over on this project by 1.4 percent. I worked really hard to keep that as low as I could, so I feel pretty good about that,” she said. “We also saved about $1,500 on the survey costs and $5,000 on the engineering services, so that helps counteract what we went over. From what we saved on those services, our overage only comes to about $7,225, which anyone who’s in construction will agree that’s pretty good. Anytime you can stay under 10 percent is pretty good.”
Hayes said they hope to be able to hold a ribbon cutting to showcase the new terminal in March once the weather is warmer and if COVID is more controlled.
The council was presented with another change order submitted by Poly, Inc. for a reduction of $47,576.61 in the total contract price to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc. for phase I of the FY20 resurfacing improvements. The change order adjusted the final contract quantities, increased the contract time by 37 days and adjusted the total contract amount to $1,068,133.39.
Council President Turner Townsend said they are closing the project out, and the change order puts them under the original budget.
“As Glenn (Morgan) told us in the work session, this closes that contract out and is actually a net deduction in the contract price,” he said.
Both change orders were unanimously approved, and the meeting was adjourned. The next city council meeting is set to take place next Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.