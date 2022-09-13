Cooper declares Patriot Day in Enterprise

Mayor William E. Cooper was joined by representatives of local Veterans Service Organizations Friday to declare Sunday, Sept. 11, as Patriot Day in Enterprise to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,983 people in 2001.
The VSOs and the city of Enterprise collaborated to present a Patriot Day ceremony commemorating the tragedy, remembering the fallen and honoring first responders for their bravery and sacrifice on that day. Cooper asked everyone to never take for granted the continued courage and dedication of first responders who serve on the local level and throughout the nation.
Among those participating in the proclamation signing held at city hall were VSO Representative Mike Sutterfield; DAV Chapter 9 Commander Tom Ferguson; VFW Post 6683 Commander Bob Schmidbauer; Cooper, presenting the proclamation to American Legion Post 73 Auxiliary President Iris Keen; American Legion Post 73 Commander Buddy Keen; VVA Chapter 373 Commander Bob Cooper; and Enterprise City Councilman and U.S. Army veteran Scotty Johnson.