Cooper declares Patriot Day in Enterprise

Mayor William E. Cooper was joined by representatives of local Veterans Service Organizations Friday to declare Sunday, Sept. 11, as Patriot Day in Enterprise to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,983 people in 2001.

The VSOs and the city of Enterprise collaborated to present a Patriot Day ceremony commemorating the tragedy, remembering the fallen and honoring first responders for their bravery and sacrifice on that day. Cooper asked everyone to never take for granted the continued courage and dedication of first responders who serve on the local level and throughout the nation.