Cooper, Padgett elected after runoff

The citizens of Enterprise made their voices heard in Tuesday’s runoff election and have selected Bill Cooper to continue to serve as Mayor of Enterprise and Greg Padgett to fill the District 3 seat on the Enterprise City Council.
Cooper edged challenger Bill Baker with a total of 2,037 votes to Baker's 1,926. The district and absentee totals were as follows: District 1, 416-98 for Cooper; District 2, 456-422 for Baker; District 3, 570-436 for Baker; District 4, 330-315 for Baker; District 5, 360-311 for Baker; and absentee, 137-112 for Cooper.
Cooper was unable to attend his watch party at Cutts Restaurant, citing an illness possibly caused from bad oysters. In a statement released Tuesday morning, Cooper said he was extremely humbled and grateful for the support he has received throughout this election process.
“I want each and every person in the city to know that it is a privilege to be your mayor,” he said. “The timing for this is certainly not what I would have wanted, but in life we occasionally have to deal with unpleasant issues. I am already feeling better and I expect to be back at city hall very soon serving this city that I love.”
Pam Lane and Rob Cooper, two of the mayor’s three children, spoke to the Ledger briefly Tuesday night after the results were announced and said all three of the siblings were very excited for their father’s success. With his election, rather than the appointment to office in 2017, Cooper became the first black man to be elected as Mayor of Enterprise.
“My dad made history tonight – which he’s made many times. It’s nothing to brag about, but the work he has done has spoken for him,” Lane said. “Everybody was saying ‘appointed,’ now they can say ‘elected.’”
Rob Cooper said the victory was a family endeavor.
“Man, we fought hard,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a long road to travel, but we all came together as one and I thank the City of Enterprise for coming together and keeping the man that’s best for the job. We stood behind dad 100 percent. He’s not with us tonight, but we’re in his place. Enterprise came in they did what they had to do.”
Lane said she couldn’t wait to share the news with her father and knew he was going to be “very excited” and ready to continue the work he started in 2017.
“He’s going to be back 100 percent. He has a lot of stuff to do, and he’s made a lot of connections,” she said. “He’s ready for whatever the City of Enterprise needs. Once he came to Enterprise and started teaching, Enterprise became his home.”
Lane commended her father’s team as well as the Baker camp for running a clean, smear-free campaign and said they will continue to work together, like they did on the Veterans Home, to make Enterprise an even better place to live.
Greg Padgett, who won his race with a total of 571 votes over Les Hogan's 508, thanked his supporters both in and outside of District 3.
“To everyone who voted for me, thank you very much,” he said Tuesday night immediately following the announcement. “I had a lot of encouragement along the way. It’s been an interesting thing and the first time I’ve ever done politics. Just thank you.
“It has been a wonderful experience meeting the voters in the district and learning what is important to them. My team and I have put in a lot of hard work, and it paid off at the polls.
“Now that the election is over, I am turning my focus to getting to work serving the citizens of my district and all of Enterprise. I will do everything I can to help Enterprise be the best city in Alabama to live, work, play and worship!”
Padgett started his business, Eagle’s Wings Technologies, in 1998, and it has grown from a local repair center to a successful IT management company with multiple locations nationwide.
He and his wife of 17 years, Kimberly, have four children: Joel, Daniel, Gabriel, Anna. They are all involved members of New Life Pentecostal Church, including serving as music director, worship leader, administrative secretary and Sunday School teacher as well as pulpit ministry.
He is also a member of the Enterprise Rotary Club and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
The results of the municipal runoff election will be made official after the Enterprise City Council canvasses the votes at the special called meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon at City Hall. Their terms will take effect on Nov. 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!