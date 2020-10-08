Cooper, Padgett elected after runoff

“My dad made history tonight – which he’s made many times. It’s nothing to brag about, but the work he has done has spoken for him,” Lane said. “Everybody was saying ‘appointed,’ now they can say ‘elected.’”

Rob Cooper said the victory was a family endeavor.

“Man, we fought hard,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a long road to travel, but we all came together as one and I thank the City of Enterprise for coming together and keeping the man that’s best for the job. We stood behind dad 100 percent. He’s not with us tonight, but we’re in his place. Enterprise came in they did what they had to do.”

Lane said she couldn’t wait to share the news with her father and knew he was going to be “very excited” and ready to continue the work he started in 2017.

“He’s going to be back 100 percent. He has a lot of stuff to do, and he’s made a lot of connections,” she said. “He’s ready for whatever the City of Enterprise needs. Once he came to Enterprise and started teaching, Enterprise became his home.”

Lane commended her father’s team as well as the Baker camp for running a clean, smear-free campaign and said they will continue to work together, like they did on the Veterans Home, to make Enterprise an even better place to live.