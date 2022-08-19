Cooper recognized for 50 years of USAWOA membership

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert “Bob” Cooper of Enterprise was recently recognized for 50 years as a member of the United States Army Warrant Officer Association.

Fort Rucker’s Above the Best Silver Chapter of the United States Army Warrant Officer Association President retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 CW5 Russell Smith recently congratulated Cooper for 50 years as a member of the USAWOA.

“Your continued professional support has enabled the association to be your representative at the highest levels of our government,” said USAWOA Executive Director Jack Du Teil in a congratulatory letter to Cooper. “Your professionalism and dedication has not gone unnoticed.”