 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooper recognized for 50 years of USAWOA membership

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Cooper

Fort Rucker’s Above the Best Silver Chapter of the United States Army Warrant Officer Association President retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 CW5 Russell Smith, left, congratulates retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert “Bob” Cooper of Enterprise for 50 years as a member of the USAWOA. 

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert “Bob” Cooper of Enterprise was recently recognized for 50 years as a member of the United States Army Warrant Officer Association.

Fort Rucker’s Above the Best Silver Chapter of the United States Army Warrant Officer Association President retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 CW5 Russell Smith recently congratulated Cooper for 50 years as a member of the USAWOA.

“Your continued professional support has enabled the association to be your representative at the highest levels of our government,” said USAWOA Executive Director Jack Du Teil in a congratulatory letter to Cooper. “Your professionalism and dedication has not gone unnoticed.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“All my life’s a circle”

“All my life’s a circle”

As I re-join the news team covering the Wiregrass like kudzu for a second stint, the words to Harry Chapin’s “All my life’s a circle” play in …

Best Bets

Best Bets

What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

EPD hosts Shop with a Cop

EPD hosts Shop with a Cop

In conjunction with the Enterprise Police Department, the 8th Shop with a Cop was recently held and sponsored by Hand Up Enterprise and Travis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert