Equipping our citizens to be prepared for disasters when they happen is what Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team Coordinator Scotty Johnson said is the purpose behind the two-weekend classroom and hands-on training recently held at the Enterprise Fire Department

At the training's completion, there were nine nine graduates of the 39th program that's offered the Enterprise CERT volunteer certification.

“CERT volunteers are sometimes on the scene of a situation before first responders,” Johnson said. “Upon completion of the training, CERT volunteers are certified to help others until emergency personnel arrive. Under the direction of local emergency responders, CERT volunteers can also provide critical support by giving immediate assistance to victims, oversee crowd control, and lead evacuations.”

The volunteers help the community year round with emergency plans, neighborhood exercises, preparedness outreach, fire safety education and workplace safety. “CERT is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in the event of a disaster,” Johnson said.

“Through eight modules delivered over three sessions, people are trained in basic self-help and mutual-aid emergency functions. Attendance at all three sessions is required for certification.”

The CERT training educates participants about disaster preparedness for hazards, basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations, Johnson said. The training prepares CERT members to assist others following an event when professional responders are not immediately available provide assistance.

Johnson said volunteers trained in CERT also offer a potential workforce for performing duties such as shelter support, crowd control, and evacuation. “The role of a CERT volunteer is to help others until trained emergency personnel arrive,” he said.

“Naturals for the training are neighborhood watch, community organizations, communities of faith, school staff, workplace employees, scouting organization and other groups that come together regularly for a common purpose,” Johnson said. “CERT skills are useful in disaster and everyday life events.

The trainees put the skills they learned in the classroom to the test outside as they physically trained on the most effective way to put out a fire, how to help someone who is entrapped under a structure or large debris.

“During an incident, emergency service personal may not be able to reach everyone right away. By getting trained in CERT, you will have the skills to help emergency responders protect property -- and save lives," Johnson said.