 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coppinville shines in state competition
0 comments

Coppinville shines in state competition

Coppinville Junior High School Jr. Beta Club students performed well in this year’s Alabama Jr. Beta Convention, bringing home five first place awards and having a student elected to serve as Alabama State Jr. Beta Vice President.

The competitions were all held virtually due to COVID-19, and all submissions were made by Feb. 8. Over 35 students entered the virtual competition, and 23 students placed or won in their categories.

CJHS Jr. Beta sponsors are Susan Fox, Carrie Heninger, Lis Donaldson, Christie Cosper, Leslie Watters, Cody Irwin and Wendy Sammons. The winners are as follows:

Ayden Perkins—elected State Vice President

Annabella Willard and Sophie Wesolek—first place, technology

Emeri Gerstner—first place, creative writing

Maggie Bartling, Scarlett Gates, Abbie Lower, Aubriana Bear, Emeri Gerstner and Savannha Conner—first place, scrapbook

Isaiah Banister—first place, 7th grade science

Logan Clark—first place, 8th grade science

A.J. Rendon—second place, speech

Amelia Jackson—second place, recyclable art

Sophie Wesolek—third place, 7th grade math

Reagan Eagle—fourth place, digital photography; fifth place, 8th grade math

Kaylee Franklin—fifth place, performing arts

Syreeta Brinson—fifth place, poetry

Maggie Bartling—fifth place, color photography

Jenna Bruce, Tyler Castano, Andrew Watters, Bailey Faulk, Aubriana Bear, Hailey Brouillard, Lexi Johnson, Hana Hutchinson, Ashlee Owens, Scarlett Gates and A.J. Rendon—fifth place, campaign skit

In addition to having the newly-elected state vice president, CJHS also claimed Outgoing President Judd Thomas.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Kinston reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just two additional confirmed ca…

News

EHS Blue golf team wins two

Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf teams had a busy week playing in two tournaments. The Wildcats got close to EHS coach Rex Bynum’s target t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert