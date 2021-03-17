Coppinville shines in state competition

Coppinville Junior High School Jr. Beta Club students performed well in this year’s Alabama Jr. Beta Convention, bringing home five first place awards and having a student elected to serve as Alabama State Jr. Beta Vice President.
The competitions were all held virtually due to COVID-19, and all submissions were made by Feb. 8. Over 35 students entered the virtual competition, and 23 students placed or won in their categories.
CJHS Jr. Beta sponsors are Susan Fox, Carrie Heninger, Lis Donaldson, Christie Cosper, Leslie Watters, Cody Irwin and Wendy Sammons. The winners are as follows:
Ayden Perkins—elected State Vice President
Annabella Willard and Sophie Wesolek—first place, technology
Emeri Gerstner—first place, creative writing
Maggie Bartling, Scarlett Gates, Abbie Lower, Aubriana Bear, Emeri Gerstner and Savannha Conner—first place, scrapbook
Isaiah Banister—first place, 7th grade science
Logan Clark—first place, 8th grade science
A.J. Rendon—second place, speech
Amelia Jackson—second place, recyclable art
Sophie Wesolek—third place, 7th grade math
Reagan Eagle—fourth place, digital photography; fifth place, 8th grade math
Kaylee Franklin—fifth place, performing arts
Syreeta Brinson—fifth place, poetry
Maggie Bartling—fifth place, color photography
Jenna Bruce, Tyler Castano, Andrew Watters, Bailey Faulk, Aubriana Bear, Hailey Brouillard, Lexi Johnson, Hana Hutchinson, Ashlee Owens, Scarlett Gates and A.J. Rendon—fifth place, campaign skit
In addition to having the newly-elected state vice president, CJHS also claimed Outgoing President Judd Thomas.