Coronavirus cases continue to rise

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means the Christmas holiday season will be here before we know it. The holidays bring many exciting opportunities to gather and celebrate with family and friends, and this holiday season it’s important to remember that the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to progress across our communities.

The United States surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the first ten days of November, and several states broke their record for the daily number of new COVID-19 cases reported. Health officials earlier this year warned Americans of the probability of a second wave as winter approached, and it is evident that we are entering this predicted phase of the pandemic.