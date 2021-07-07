Council adds Juneteenth to city’s holiday calendar

“I certainly have no problem doing this, I think we should do it, and moving forward it should be on the city’s calendar, but I do think at some point we have to consider how many holidays we’re giving,” he said. “As we look at our city calendar moving forward, are we just going to keep adding holidays without taking something off or are we going to have x-number of days off, and then we prioritize? For what Juneteenth represents, it would come near the top of the list, but it’s just food for thought as we move forward.

“But at some point enough is enough. We have garbage to pick up and things to do, and it’s very disruptive when we take days off. We have to be fiscally responsible; we have a mission to do. We have employees that are getting paid to do a job.”

Rich said she didn’t think the city took an excessive amount of holidays, and that the days are just that—holidays.