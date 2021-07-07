Council adds Juneteenth to city’s holiday calendar

The Enterprise City Council voted to add Juneteenth to its official city calendar, and Mayor William Cooper also proclaimed July 2021 as Parks and Recreation Month in the City of Enterprise Tuesday night at City Hall.
Because the city was unable to take action after President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth (June 19) a federal holiday on June 17, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos coordinated with Councilwoman Sonya Rich and Cooper to form a resolution with a plan for this year’s missed holiday and for future days.
Rich's suggestion was to give city employees a personal day that can be used—with approval—until Dec. 31.
“As an employee, I’m always excited to have a day off, and I appreciate Jonathan reaching out to me about the Juneteenth holiday to ask me for my input. It certainly is something I’m proud to be able to see come to fruition,” she said. “I think a personal day would give our employees the opportunity to have the holiday if they want to use it, and it’ll be clear as to when they could."
Cooper agreed and said his suggestion would be the same.
The resolution was added to the agenda during the work session prior to the meeting. While there was no debate surrounding the significance of the Juneteenth holiday or of adding it to the calendar, Council President Turner Townsend said there would need to be a future discussion around the number of holidays on the city’s calendar moving forward. Before Tuesday night’s vote, the city observed 12 holidays.
“I certainly have no problem doing this, I think we should do it, and moving forward it should be on the city’s calendar, but I do think at some point we have to consider how many holidays we’re giving,” he said. “As we look at our city calendar moving forward, are we just going to keep adding holidays without taking something off or are we going to have x-number of days off, and then we prioritize? For what Juneteenth represents, it would come near the top of the list, but it’s just food for thought as we move forward.
“But at some point enough is enough. We have garbage to pick up and things to do, and it’s very disruptive when we take days off. We have to be fiscally responsible; we have a mission to do. We have employees that are getting paid to do a job.”
Rich said she didn’t think the city took an excessive amount of holidays, and that the days are just that—holidays.
“If it’s a holiday, it’s just a holiday, and we’ll adjust like anything else. I wouldn’t suggest that the city shouldn’t observe a holiday just because there’s trash to pick up—put a flyer out and tell them we’re going to pick it up on another day like we’ve been doing,” she said. “I mean, it’s a holiday. If it’s a federal holiday, I don’t think we need to make a big deal about how many we have. I don’t think we should take away a holiday just to say we’re only going to grant 10 and there’s 12.”
The resolution that was ultimately passed granted employees a personal day for this past June 19, and the council voted to follow the state’s scheduling going forward.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas and told slaves of their emancipation. That day came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. It is also the first federal holiday created since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983. Despite being celebrated since 1865, it wasn’t until 1980 that Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
In the proclamation read to Parks and Rec Director Billy Powell, Cooper said he wanted to dedicate the month to this department for providing opportunities for young people to live, grow and develop into contributing members of society.
“Parks and Recreation opportunities create enriched life experiences for all the members of our community and provides outlets for physical activities, positive socialization, stress-reducing experiences,” Cooper said. “Parks, playgrounds, nature trails, open spaces, community aquatics and cultural centers, the city's Parks and Recreation make our city an attractive and desirable place to live, work, play and visit, which contributes to our economic vitality.
"I encourage all citizens to join me in participating in and supporting the many recreation and leisure programs and facilities provided by the public and private agencies.”
The award-winning department offers adult and youth sports, church leagues, tournaments and other events, runs seven different parks, numerous facilities and stadiums and hosts events for all ages including fishing days, senior aerobics, pickleball and Adventure Summer Camp.
For more information about what Parks and Recreation has to offer, call 334-348-2684 or visit https://www.enterpriseal.gov/154/Parks-Recreation.