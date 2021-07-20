Council applies for community infrastructure grant

The Enterprise City Council submitted an application earlier this month for a Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) grant, which is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life.
City Administrator Jonathan Tullos said he had been following the program since his time as Executive Director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation. The grant was awarded for the first time last year to 16 cities for a total amount of $50 million, and the monies are allocated through the Office of Economic Adjustment.
Last year’s recipients applied for the grant to fund projects such as aquatics and recreation centers, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classrooms, wellness centers, an emergency medical services substation, a sports complex, an early childhood center and a charter school along with miscellaneous facility upgrades.
Tullos said if chosen, the city would use the funds for improvements to the Enterprise Community Recreation Center for pool facilities, additional courts and other projects that would fit into the city’s budgeted amount of $16,532,959. The grant application was for $8 million additional funds; however, Tullos said the city would only be committing to follow through with the improvement plan if the grant is awarded.
A list of grant recipients is expected sometime this fall. For more information on the DCIP, visit https://oldcc.gov/defense-community-infrastructure-program-dcip#block1.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
- Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement on behalf of the city with the University of South Alabama for the purpose of providing a jointly supervised internship program for students of the university. The agreement is for a term of five years and will automatically renew for additional one-year terms unless it is altered or terminated by either party. This summer’s intern is Katie Sawyer, a native of Enterprise, who is working with Main Street Enterprise.
- Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Barge Design Solutions for professional services associated with an assessment of the existing pool at Enterprise State Community College in the amount of $10,500.
- Authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement in the amount of $20,000 with Seay, Seay & Litchfield, P.C. for programming and conceptual design services related to the proposed renovation of Enterprise City Hall.
- Authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement in the amount of $7,750 with Three Notch Partners for engineering design and survey services associated with construction of a parking lot adjacent to East Lee Street.