Council applies for community infrastructure grant

The Enterprise City Council submitted an application earlier this month for a Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) grant, which is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life.

City Administrator Jonathan Tullos said he had been following the program since his time as Executive Director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation. The grant was awarded for the first time last year to 16 cities for a total amount of $50 million, and the monies are allocated through the Office of Economic Adjustment.

Last year’s recipients applied for the grant to fund projects such as aquatics and recreation centers, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classrooms, wellness centers, an emergency medical services substation, a sports complex, an early childhood center and a charter school along with miscellaneous facility upgrades.