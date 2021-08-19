Council appoints Davis as fire chief

The Enterprise City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Chris Davis as its new fire chief, who has served as interim fire chief since Byron Herring’s retirement in May, and also recognized the 7U Rookie All Star Dixie Youth World Series championship team.
Herring, who was the longest serving chief in the state, spent nearly 48 years with the Enterprise Fire Department, 26 of those as chief. Davis is now the department’s longest-serving member, having spent 28 years with the EFD. In addition to his work with the EFD, Davis has served as an EMS division program director at Enterprise State Community College since 2018, and served as paramedic, 2nd lieutenant, and captain/CEO of the Enterprise Rescue Squad from 2006 to 2016.
In the council’s search to fill the position, Davis was the only applicant to make it to the second round, an in-person interview held last week.
“I will say that it is extraordinarily important to me that we get the right person for the job,” Davis said during his closing statement of the interview. “I do believe that I am that person, primarily and largely due to the fact that I’ve had the intent and an interest. This isn’t a job that I took just because it’s the next level.
“There’s nothing easy about the fire chief’s position, and trust me I have learned that even more in the last two months. I believe it needs to be somebody who has intent and a want and an interest, and I very much appreciate all of you working with me and providing me with this opportunity.”
Davis is expected to be officially sworn into the position at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 7.
The meeting also served as a night of recognition for Enterprise’s 7U Rookie All Stars baseball team. Mayor William Cooper presented certificates to the team’s members and coaches in honor of winning the Dixie 8U World Series in Texarkana, Ark.
After winning the district and state championships, the team traveled to Texarkana from July 22-25 where they went 7-0 in the 10-team tournament with wins over four Louisiana teams, two Texas teams and one team from Mississippi. The win marks the city’s first ever Dixie Youth World Series championship.
After the team received their certificate, head coach Steven Bryant gifted Cooper with a bat signed by the team’s players and coaches.
“We are real elated to have these young men go and to play against teams as far as competition is concerned and to win what we call the World Series,” Cooper said. “The thing about it is, this is the city of progress, so we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing. We’re going to praise these young men and let’s encourage them to continue doing what they’re doing because that’s the future, these young men and these young women that we have out here playing on the field in sports.”