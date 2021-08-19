Council appoints Davis as fire chief

The Enterprise City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Chris Davis as its new fire chief, who has served as interim fire chief since Byron Herring’s retirement in May, and also recognized the 7U Rookie All Star Dixie Youth World Series championship team.

Herring, who was the longest serving chief in the state, spent nearly 48 years with the Enterprise Fire Department, 26 of those as chief. Davis is now the department’s longest-serving member, having spent 28 years with the EFD. In addition to his work with the EFD, Davis has served as an EMS division program director at Enterprise State Community College since 2018, and served as paramedic, 2nd lieutenant, and captain/CEO of the Enterprise Rescue Squad from 2006 to 2016.

In the council’s search to fill the position, Davis was the only applicant to make it to the second round, an in-person interview held last week.

“I will say that it is extraordinarily important to me that we get the right person for the job,” Davis said during his closing statement of the interview. “I do believe that I am that person, primarily and largely due to the fact that I’ve had the intent and an interest. This isn’t a job that I took just because it’s the next level.