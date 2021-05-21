Council approves Christmas parade date, sidewalk bid request

The Enterprise City Council approved a bid seeking request for sidewalk improvements and the final date of the 2021 Christmas Parade at Tuesday night’s meeting.

In the council’s work session, Public Works Director/City Engineer Barry Mott discussed his request to seek bids for the repair and refurbishment of various sidewalks throughout the city. He said the estimated cost of the repairs is estimated around $150,000. Mott said this would only be phase one of improving city sidewalks, but he would like to take care of it first as both sides of the sidewalks are in need of repair.

“What we did was took the area along College Street and started walking the streets to see what we had,” Mott said. “We had a good bit of blocks there that were uneven, where the blocks had been raised and were tripping hazards… There’s some that were broken and just completely destroyed.”

The request was later approved by the council with Council President Turner Townsend saying sidewalk improvements have been a stated goal of the council.

“We’ve had a couple of senior citizens in our neighborhood to actually trip and fall and injure themselves seriously, so I am really looking forward to this,” Councilman Eugene Goolsby said.