Council approves rezone requests

The Enterprise City Council got down to business after taking office Monday evening, starting with the approval of several rezoning requests and ending with a rundown of contract approvals and totals.

Council members approved a request for the annexation and rezone of 1.03 acres owned by Billy Cotter Construction into the city limits and to establish the zoning as TH-1 (Townhouse District) for property located on the corner of Boll Weevil Circle and Damascus Road following a public hearing.

A second public hearing was held for a second by Billy Cotter Construction for the annexation and rezone of property from B-3 (Highway Commercial District) to TH-1 (Townhouse District) located on Damascus Road. Because no one spoke for or against the rezone, the council approved the request.

Council President Turner Townsend introduced the following recommendations from the Enterprise Planning Commission: to rezone of 5.49 acres from R-100 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located on Ozark Highway; to rezone 50.19 acres of land from R-100 (Residential District) to R-65 (Residential District) located on Porter Lunsford Road; and to hold a public hearing on Dec. 1 for the rezone 5.49 acres of land from R-100 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located on Ozark Highway.