Council approves rezone requests

The Enterprise City Council got down to business after taking office Monday evening, starting with the approval of several rezoning requests and ending with a rundown of contract approvals and totals.
Council members approved a request for the annexation and rezone of 1.03 acres owned by Billy Cotter Construction into the city limits and to establish the zoning as TH-1 (Townhouse District) for property located on the corner of Boll Weevil Circle and Damascus Road following a public hearing.
A second public hearing was held for a second by Billy Cotter Construction for the annexation and rezone of property from B-3 (Highway Commercial District) to TH-1 (Townhouse District) located on Damascus Road. Because no one spoke for or against the rezone, the council approved the request.
Council President Turner Townsend introduced the following recommendations from the Enterprise Planning Commission: to rezone of 5.49 acres from R-100 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located on Ozark Highway; to rezone 50.19 acres of land from R-100 (Residential District) to R-65 (Residential District) located on Porter Lunsford Road; and to hold a public hearing on Dec. 1 for the rezone 5.49 acres of land from R-100 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located on Ozark Highway.
The council passed a resolution to amend the Main Street Advisory Board bylaws. The amendment allows the nominating committee to fill vacancies and the use of electronic voting by telephone and email as a means to conduct board business.
Stacey Hayes, interim engineering director, requested a streetlight be installed at 110 Bryant Street at a cost of $85; the council approved the request.
Council members also approved the accounts payable for October 2020 in the amount of $540,627.98 -- he City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $401,990.01, and the Water Works Board made up the remaining $138,637.97 -- and accounts payable for September 2020 in the amount of $88,641.40 -- City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $67,206.60, and the Water Works Board made up the remaining $21,434.80.
The following contract billings were called for consideration: $454,639 for resurfacing improvements; $203,326 for culvert replacement services; $11,135 for engineering design; $96,043 for engineering inspections; $1,439 for environmental services; $4,999 for administrative services for the airport terminal; and $6,500 for an asbestos survey.
The next meeting will be held Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The Dec. 1 meeting time was changed to noon to avoid interfering with Enterprise’s Christmas parade.
