Council encourages participation in city events

A public hearing will be held on Jan. 5, 2021 prior to the approval or denial of the recommendation.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Cooper invited everyone to attend the upcoming Christmas events: the parade (held Tuesday night), the Christmas tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday and the Whoville and Christmas at the Farmers Market events on Saturday.

“We’re going to have quite a bit of entertainment going on here in the city. We would like to ask everyone to please shop local and support our local businesses, and do dress accordingly (for the weather),” he said. “We look forward to seeing you all at these events.”

Councilman Greg Padgett also encouraged attendance at the city events and to shop local.

“My family and I spent about six hours Saturday discovering lots of local places and found a lot of really neat finds right here in our city,” he said. “I encourage everyone to do your Christmas shopping with local companies if at all possible.”

In other business, the Enterprise City Council:

Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for November 2020 in the amount of $606,955.994. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $456,185.60 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $150,770.31.

Authorized contract billings with: Barge Design Solutions for two invoices totaling $10,447.91 for administrative services at the new airport terminal and land acquisition services; McDonald Construction Co., Inc. for one invoice totaling $101,651.23 for the College Street culvert replacement; Poly, Inc. for one invoice totaling $15,438.33 for engineering and inspection services regarding the College Street culvert replacement; and Municode for one invoice totaling $950 for contract services regarding the annual renewal of online code hosting. The total amount of approved contract billings was $128,487.47.

Approved a travel request from Billy Powell, Blake Moore, Mariah Montgomery and Birgit Briggs to attend the 2021 ARPA State Conference in Orange Beach from Jan. 23-27, 2021 at an estimated cost of $3,492.

Approved the closing of city buildings on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the annual employee luncheon at the request of Mayor Cooper.

Scheduled the next work session for Monday, Dec. 7. At 5 p.m.

