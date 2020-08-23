Council forum wraps up with District 3

(Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 were featured in Friday’s paper.)
District 3 candidates were the last to give their opening statements. In alphabetical order, Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett were all given three minutes to introduce themselves and discuss their ideas for the city.
In his opening statement, Bradley said, “Thank you for having me today. I didn’t realize when I got here it was going to be based on age. I was born and raised in Enterprise, and my family was born and raised here. Back when I was running with the rescue squad and County Coroner — and I gave Robert a lot of good leads — people used to know me, but now I’m known as either Neal Bradley’s father, Bert Bradley’s father or Mrs. Bradley that taught at Enterprise High School for 30 years’ [husband]. I’m retired military from out at Fort Rucker, and right now I’m so excited about being able to hopefully give back to the City of Enterprise what it’s given to me. I’m not much of a speaker, but I look forward to serving the City of Enterprise if you vote for me.”
In his opening statement, Brown said, “I’d like to thank everyone for inviting me here. This is a great forum, and I appreciate the invitation so I can tell you a little bit about myself. First of all, yes, my name is James Brown, and yes, I do feel good. Another thing people have probably seen about me is I’m not from here. Everybody else is from here or grew up here, but I got to pick this place. I spent 23 years in the Air Force, and I got to pick the best place in the world to go to after I retired.
“Part of what put me down here is my sister married an Army guy and moved down here, then my parents moved down here, and so I said, ‘Well, I’ve gotta have some place to go, too,’ so I researched everything and I said this is a really good place from the times I’ve visited. I’m married and I have four children and four grandchildren. Yes, I am that old. My wife wanted to be here, but she is back in Connecticut visiting our daughter and our youngest grandchild.
“I am proof that a college degree doesn’t make you any smarter — I have three of them, and they really haven’t made me a whole bunch smarter. I am currently the Director of the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, so you’ve probably seen me on TV telling me to put on your mask. That’s me. We are not in charge of this, just so everyone knows. This is run by the Alabama Department of Public Health, so I won’t take responsibility for it, but I will help them out in any way I can.
“I spent 23 years in the Air Force in very different jobs. I worked for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the State Department, the On-Site Inspection Agency, etc., etc. I also gave multi-million dollar budgets and handled anywhere from 50 to 2,500 people. I did take with me after the Air Force the core values they drilled into me, which are integrity first, service before self and excellence in all you do. Those are the things I plan to bring to the City Council, along with some of the things we’ve already talked about. Infrastructure is one thing we need to look at; public safety is another, and I think we’re also getting to the point where we might need a city manager to handle some of the day-to-day operations. If you feel like it, please vote for me. I could use the votes.”
In his opening statement, Hogan said, “Today, I stand before you, and if you don’t know, when you fill out your form to run for a municipal election, you don’t have to declare a party. Of the four candidates that applied today, I’m the only one that applied for the Republican Party, so I feel like I have the home court advantage here today. None of the others declared.
“I’m here with my beautiful wife, Stacey Hogan, my parents, Roger and Brenda Hogan, and many friends and family scattered throughout the crowd. I stand before you today to tell you that I love the City of Enterprise and I want to continue to see it excel. How can we accomplish this? We can accomplish this through debt reduction, infrastructure rebuilding, being business-friendly and creating a strong relationship with Fort Rucker. How do you choose between four candidates? I support the Enterprise City School system. I have five children that will be involved in the city school system. I don’t think any of our other candidates can say that. I have a vested interest in the success of our schools. Not only that, but I have family members that are teachers, bus drivers, students and principals. The council members will nominate school board members, and I believe I’m the best choice to make that decision.
“I worship in the City of Enterprise at Hillcrest Baptist Church where I’ve served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, small group leader and have been on international mission trips. I served for six years in the Alabama Army National Guard as a medic where I was awarded the top graduate in both basic and advanced individual training courses, so I understand what attractions and events we need to bring our service members here to retire and live, just like James [Brown] and his family. I’ve been part of several small business ventures across the community. I have experience in large corporation management and leadership. For over the past 21 years, I’ve managed multi-million dollar budgets and payrolls. I’ve led 12 department heads and over 100 employees. I understand service leadership and business management.
“I serve as a coach and mentor to the youth in our community through the Parks and Recreation Department. I’m the only candidate that serves actively in the Parks and Recreation Department, so when we talk about building a new facility, I have a vested interest in that. I’m a servant in all aspects of my personal and professional life. I want to serve the citizens of District 3 and make Enterprise a true City of Progress. That’s why I believe ‘Les is More for Enterprise.’”
In the final opening statement of the forum, Padgett said, “I’m Greg Padgett, and I’m running for District 3. I want to ask you to help me make Enterprise the best city to live, work, play and worship. As a Pentecostal pastor, three minutes is going to be hard to work under in this small amount of time. Sonya Rich told me that if we both win the election, she will never allow me to pray at a council meeting.
“I’d like to take a moment to tell you a little about myself. In 1980, I was three years old and my father moved our family to Enterprise to assume the pastor role at New Life Pentecostal Church. Enterprise has been my home for the last 40 years. I’m a graduate of Enterprise High School, Class of 1995, and I’ve been a local business owner for the last 22 years. My wife, Kimberly, and I have been married for 17 years and have four children. I’m very deeply rooted in this city. My family and I are members of New Life Pentecostal Church, and we serve in many different aspects of ministry: music director, worship leader, administrative assistant, Sunday school teacher, and as I’ve already said, pulpit minister.
“I’m a member of the Enterprise Rotary Club. I serve on the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and as I said before I’m a local business owner. I opened my business in 1998, and Eagle’s Wings Technologies has grown from a very small, local repair center to a very successful IT management company. We’re now an elite partner with The 20, giving us over 180 locations nationwide to provide IT support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. I would like to use this business experience to help Enterprise be the easiest city in Alabama to do business.
“If I’m elected to the Enterprise City Council, I want to help people from all walks of life be successful. It shouldn’t matter what your last name is, how long you’ve lived in Enterprise, your current financial situation or your social status. Please visit electgreg2020.com to find out more about my platform. On my website, I talk about the need for a master plan, roads, parks and recreation and the need for a new rec center. When you go vote, take a look around the city and what we currently have and you’ll know that we need one. Other things mentioned on my website are business, city debt, fair pay for city employees, transparency, technology, entertainment and animal shelters, just a few of my many ideas that will help Enterprise be the best city in Alabama to live, work, play and worship. I ask you to meet me at the ballot Tuesday, August 25 and vote Greg at the rec center.”
After all the candidates finished their introductions, the question and answer portion began, and each candidate was given one minute to answer. The questions, which were taken from the audience during the social hour, and the candidates’ answers are as follows.
What two characteristics do you possess that would make you a good councilman? If elected, what would you do to make yourself accessible to the citizens in your district?
Bradley: I’m retired; it’s that simple for me. I have nothing to do and my wife will not let me stay home. That’s the bottom line for me. I’d love to be out working for the City of Enterprise every day.
Brown: I wish I could have an answer that good. I would say some characteristics I feel I possess that I could help the council out with is, for most of my career, whether it was in the Air Force or afterwards, I’ve been a planner. I think that’s what we need in this city is someone who plans, not just for now, but for the future. I think the other thing is I put my full self into anything I do, so I think I’m going to do that and be a hard worker for the city. As far as contacting me, of course I’ll use every bit of technology I can to allow people to contact me, whether that’s by phone, email, Facebook page or you can get it on the website for the city, but we’ll make sure that you know who I am, where my phone number is and how you can get hold of me so any concerns you have, I can address. Thank you.
Hogan: Two characteristics: first and foremost, I’m a servant. I didn’t sign up to run for office to pass my agenda on. I’ve gone door-to-door and knocked on every door in our district, and I’ve asked the citizens ‘What do you see? What do you desire to see in the city?’ And those things that they’ve shared with me I’ve made documentation of, and those are the things that I’ll put forward. So, two characteristics are a servant and a hard worker. Like I said, I’ve been door-to-door. Many of you handed me back the brochures I tried to give you today, saying ‘You already hung one on my door’ or ‘We spoke already,’ so that’s something I’m proud of. How would I be accessible? We’ve got a Facebook page and I’ve already answered hundreds of questions and spoken with many people; I’ve shared my cellphone number and we’ve texted back and forth. Any electronic means necessary. They know where I live, they’re welcome to come to my house, eat supper with me and let’s talk about the issues involving the city.
Padgett: The characteristics I strive in my life to have are integrity and stability, and I think those are very important when you’re serving for the City, and for communication, I’m very involved in technology, so cell phone, email, web page, Facebook, you name it.
We have all heard how much our streets need repair, but what are one or two other major issues you see in your districts or in the city that need to be repaired or updated?
Bradley: I think that everybody just about covered anything and everything that needs to be said about Enterprise. What I would like to see in this day and time of COVID-19 is that there are a lot of parents in the city that have to go to work every day, and I would like to see some churches or some type of organization step up to help with these children once they get out of school. They need a lot of help, and while online technology is great, it doesn’t replace the person-to-person teachers. I would just like to see, like I said, some churches or other organizations step up to help some of these parents that need the help.
Brown: I would say that some of the things we’ve already hit, and everyone already knows this, are the rec centers of course. Another thing that we’re working on is the water system, and that is something that we need to continually improve and replace some of those 1940 water systems. I would add another one, and it’s already been talked about, but abandoned properties so that we can clean up the city a little bit and make it look nicer not only for our citizens, but people who come to visit us.
Hogan: Two areas that have been brought to my attention going door-to-door, when you drive down Alberta [Street], several of my constituents there have asked for speed bumps. I don’t know if that’s possible, but one thing they’re concerned about is the speed of traffic coming down that road, and it’s the same thing on Northside Drive. I don’t know if that’s possible, but those are the things they’re telling me. Also, we’ve had at least three citizens in District 3 that will be opening up businesses downtown over the next year, and they want to expand the nightlife there and make our downtown area a haven for people to come and celebrate together.
Padgett: So repaired or updated, I think we’ve all discussed already that we definitely need a new rec center, so I think that is one major thing that I think needs to be addressed. We obviously know about the city roads that were mentioned. I would think the number one issue right now as fair as repairs would be the infrastructure of the city and infrastructure of parks and rec.
With our schools teaching more socialism and revised history with little or no patriotism, would you be willing to vet more carefully the appointments to the city school board (to see where they stand on the issues that indoctrinate our children)? Do you support Common Core?
Bradley: As far as the school board goes, I’m an ex-member of it. Back in the mid-90s I was on the school board, and I think the school board should remain an appointed board, not an elected board. When you get elected, you get people from one area wanting to fight with people from another area, so it’s easier just to maintain the school board as it is.
Brown: I would say that my views really don’t matter on what Common Core is; what do the teachers think? What does the school board think? The school board is the one that’s going to make the decision on those. So, as a city councilman, it’s important to pick the person that we feel represents the views of the city and the citizens, rather than what my personal views are.
Hogan: Again, I would be a servant. But as far as my personal views on Common Core? I’m married to a teacher, and we despise it. As far as the socialism and revised history part of the question, we do our best to teach our children the history that we grew up with and teach them to be patriots, to love our country, to love their neighbor and to serve one another. My little 4-year-old rides his bicycle around with his American flag and his eagle hanging from it; you can check that out on Facebook. He loves it. He will not ride his bicycle without his flags flying. The city school system, if you haven’t already, don’t have children in the school. There’s a lot of immorality that goes on in our city schools. It’s embarrassing, and when my kids come home and tell me what happens in the football locker rooms and at the breaks, it’s embarrassing. There’s no way to isolate them from that. We just have to teach them the way that God taught us in the Bible and move forward from there.
Padgett: I don’t agree with common core either, and some of the things that have been mentioned today are the exact reason that my family made the decision to home school all four of our children. So we’re a little ahead of the curve right now; everybody’s having to do it and we already know how to do that. History, yes, I believe that many of you are teaching history, patriotism, all those types of things, and we do that. It’s amazing when my children are talking to other kids how much they know about history that no one else knows about, and I think that needs to be fixed. I’m a graduate of Enterprise High School and I would love to see the City of Enterprise go back to the old way of doing things, teaching the history that we all grew up with.
Due to time constraints, no further questions were asked. Election Day is scheduled for Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all voting for Enterprise elections will be held at the Enterprise Recreation Center located at 421 E. Lee Street.
