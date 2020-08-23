Council forum wraps up with District 3

(Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 were featured in Friday’s paper.)

District 3 candidates were the last to give their opening statements. In alphabetical order, Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett were all given three minutes to introduce themselves and discuss their ideas for the city.

In his opening statement, Bradley said, “Thank you for having me today. I didn’t realize when I got here it was going to be based on age. I was born and raised in Enterprise, and my family was born and raised here. Back when I was running with the rescue squad and County Coroner — and I gave Robert a lot of good leads — people used to know me, but now I’m known as either Neal Bradley’s father, Bert Bradley’s father or Mrs. Bradley that taught at Enterprise High School for 30 years’ [husband]. I’m retired military from out at Fort Rucker, and right now I’m so excited about being able to hopefully give back to the City of Enterprise what it’s given to me. I’m not much of a speaker, but I look forward to serving the City of Enterprise if you vote for me.”

In his opening statement, Brown said, “I’d like to thank everyone for inviting me here. This is a great forum, and I appreciate the invitation so I can tell you a little bit about myself. First of all, yes, my name is James Brown, and yes, I do feel good. Another thing people have probably seen about me is I’m not from here. Everybody else is from here or grew up here, but I got to pick this place. I spent 23 years in the Air Force, and I got to pick the best place in the world to go to after I retired.