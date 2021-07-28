Council hears food truck ordinance proposals

“As far as the general procedures, they’re pretty much the same through all three proposals with the distance between a brick and mortar restaurant, the distance from a fire hydrant, sidewalks and public entrances and things like that,” McKenzie said. “The fees do change from the most to the least, but those are the major differences between the three.”

The most restrictive option requires trucks to be parked 300 feet from a brick and mortar restaurant while the relaxed and mediocre options require just 200 feet of distance. All options require a 10-foot distance from the vendor to a sidewalk, fire hydrant or public entrance.

Brown said for the city’s designated areas, the most accessible places would be the Farmers Market or the parking lots at Enterprise State Community College, if ESCC officials agreed, because of the ease access.

Councilman Greg Padgett asked what the process would be if a business not part of a zone that wasn’t next to a restaurant requested the presence of a food truck, and Brown said that food truck’s owner would have to make that one of their locations.

Brown also said a separate permit would be required for vendors in addition to a business license because of the extra safety inspections from the engineering and fire departments.