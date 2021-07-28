Council hears food truck ordinance proposals

The Enterprise City Council is expected to consider a food truck ordinance at its Aug. 3 meeting after a presentation from the revenue department at a July work session.
After studying several neighboring cities that had “viable and operational” food truck ordinances, Chief Revenue Officer Tracey Brown and Revenue Clerk Kim McKenzie presented three ordinance proposals ranging from most restrictive to relaxed to mediocre (least restrictive). Brown said their main goal with forming the options was public safety and that they received input from the engineering department, Interim Fire Chief Chris Davis and former Fire Chief Byron Herring.
“We worked really hard on this, and I hope we can find something that you guys can enforce with policy so that way we can have a food truck ordinance and give other options to businesses coming into the city,” Brown said.
The major difference between each proposed ordinance is the number of locations the food trucks would be allowed to park at. The most restrictive option allows for two locations for vendors to park: one designated and one at the applicant’s choice. The relaxed option—the “middle ground”—allows for the applicant to choose two locations in addition to a designated location, and the mediocre or “least restrictive” option allows the applicant three choices of locations in addition to a designated location.
“As far as the general procedures, they’re pretty much the same through all three proposals with the distance between a brick and mortar restaurant, the distance from a fire hydrant, sidewalks and public entrances and things like that,” McKenzie said. “The fees do change from the most to the least, but those are the major differences between the three.”
The most restrictive option requires trucks to be parked 300 feet from a brick and mortar restaurant while the relaxed and mediocre options require just 200 feet of distance. All options require a 10-foot distance from the vendor to a sidewalk, fire hydrant or public entrance.
Brown said for the city’s designated areas, the most accessible places would be the Farmers Market or the parking lots at Enterprise State Community College, if ESCC officials agreed, because of the ease access.
Councilman Greg Padgett asked what the process would be if a business not part of a zone that wasn’t next to a restaurant requested the presence of a food truck, and Brown said that food truck’s owner would have to make that one of their locations.
Brown also said a separate permit would be required for vendors in addition to a business license because of the extra safety inspections from the engineering and fire departments.
“You have to understand, we have to cover the cost of giving services. You have to consider the maintenance of the vehicle, the salaries, which includes their whole entire salary package, and the time it takes to do that and also any type of office supplies,” she said. “We have to try to recoup some of the money.”
Council President Turner Townsend clarified that they would be creating a new permit fee the city doesn’t currently have, and she said that was correct.
“We worked very closely with engineering and the fire chief to make sure we covered everyone’s concerns to keep the city at less liability,” Brown said. “If you have a bunch of food trucks together, we have to consider if they all have hot grease or if there’s a fire, what are the consequences of that fire.”
The council agreed to review the different proposals, discuss and revisit the topic at the Aug. 3 meeting.