Council hears updates on capital projects

At its most recent work session, the Enterprise City Council heard several updates on capital projects around the city, including the construction of a new parking lot located on East Lee and North Edwards streets.
City Engineer/Public Works Director Barry Mott said plans outline to have the parking lot completed before Thanksgiving. Construction of the lot began in August and officials say the parking lot will provide more than 70 spaces.
“We’ll know within the next two weeks,” Mott said. “We’d like to have it there for the Christmas parade. That’s kind of our goal and we’re doing everything we can to meet that timeline.”
The council authorized an agreement with Alabama Power to provide two light poles, light fixtures and underground power for the parking lot, with an estimated monthly cost of $330.54, and approved the purchase of seven decorative light poles around the parking lot at a cost of $30,709. Mott said there is a 20 week wait on the poles, but this delay won’t otherwise hinder the completion of the project. The council also approved to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and Coffee County to do the paving for the project.
In other capital improvements, the city council approved to award the bid for phase two of the city’s current road resurfacing improvements. The bid was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $3,596,710. Mott said that paving is expected to start next month.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
Approved a street closure request on behalf of Mike Sutterfield, representing the Veterans Day Events Committee, to close West College Street from Edwards Street to Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m., for a veterans parade.
Approved Resolution 10-19-21-A providing to approve modifications in hiring procedures for police officers and firefighters in order to attract qualified applicants.
Approved a request on behalf of EAA Chapter 351 by Staci Hayes, assistant director of engineering, to hold the Young Eagles Rally at the Enterprise Municipal Airport on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The rally will feature free airplane rides for children ages 8-17.
Approved a request from Fire Chief Christopher Davis to purchase a new compressor cascade system at a cost of $48,038. Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) funds totaling $43,670.91 will be applied towards the purchase of the equipment, with the $4,367.09 balance to be paid by the city.
Approved Resolution 10-19-21 providing to approve a supplemental agreement for utility relocation costs with the State of Alabama, acting by and through the Alabama Department of Transportation, for the relocation of sewer utilizes oh Hwy 167N in conflict with the state’s construction of Project No. STPAA-A115(900).