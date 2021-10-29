Council hears updates on capital projects

At its most recent work session, the Enterprise City Council heard several updates on capital projects around the city, including the construction of a new parking lot located on East Lee and North Edwards streets.

City Engineer/Public Works Director Barry Mott said plans outline to have the parking lot completed before Thanksgiving. Construction of the lot began in August and officials say the parking lot will provide more than 70 spaces.

“We’ll know within the next two weeks,” Mott said. “We’d like to have it there for the Christmas parade. That’s kind of our goal and we’re doing everything we can to meet that timeline.”

The council authorized an agreement with Alabama Power to provide two light poles, light fixtures and underground power for the parking lot, with an estimated monthly cost of $330.54, and approved the purchase of seven decorative light poles around the parking lot at a cost of $30,709. Mott said there is a 20 week wait on the poles, but this delay won’t otherwise hinder the completion of the project. The council also approved to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and Coffee County to do the paving for the project.