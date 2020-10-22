Council members Miller, Vickers thanked

To start with the ending, the Enterprise City Council recognized District 4 Councilman Al Miller for his 28 years of service on the council at its last meeting of this four-year term Tuesday night.

Miller, who chose not to seek re-election, and Council President Perry Vickers, who ran for mayor, worked their final meeting.

The new council will hold its next meeting Nov. 2 – a Monday night to avoid Tuesday’s national election – at the Enterprise Civic Center. The organizational session will begin at 6 p.m. and its council meeting will follow immediately.

District 2 Councilman Eugene Goolsby recognized Miller and Vickers in his closing remarks.

“We have two council members tonight and this will be their last meeting with us. We’d like to thank Perry Vickers for his four years of service,” Goolsby said before requesting Miller to join him up front.

He presented Miller a plaque recognizing his years of service to the city.

“I’d like to publicly thank the citizens of Enterprise, especially those in District 4 for giving me the honor and privilege of serving them for the last 28 years,” Miller said. “We live in a great city. I truly believe it’s a City of Progress. I wish you the best in the years to come.”