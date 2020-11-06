Council moves forward with savings plan

Representatives from the City of Enterprise’s banking firms spoke to the council at Monday’s meeting to provide updates regarding savings opportunities and to bring the new council members up to speed with the city’s financials.

David Langham from The Frazier Lanier Company, an investment banking firm out of Montgomery, spoke to the council about the company’s work with the city. He provided the council members with the background of the company, a history of their working relationship, and an introduction to his team before delving into the reason for the visit.

“Pre-COVID, we had identified an opportunity for the city to save a good deal of money by lowering the interest rate on some of the city’s outstanding debt,” he said. “We’re always watching and keeping an eye on those rates as they move up and down and identifying those opportunities. The markets came down, and this opportunity is back on the table.”

Langham presented a “simple savings report” and identified multiple issues that would be refinanced, potentially saving the city just over $4 million.