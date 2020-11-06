Council moves forward with savings plan

Representatives from the City of Enterprise’s banking firms spoke to the council at Monday’s meeting to provide updates regarding savings opportunities and to bring the new council members up to speed with the city’s financials.
David Langham from The Frazier Lanier Company, an investment banking firm out of Montgomery, spoke to the council about the company’s work with the city. He provided the council members with the background of the company, a history of their working relationship, and an introduction to his team before delving into the reason for the visit.
“Pre-COVID, we had identified an opportunity for the city to save a good deal of money by lowering the interest rate on some of the city’s outstanding debt,” he said. “We’re always watching and keeping an eye on those rates as they move up and down and identifying those opportunities. The markets came down, and this opportunity is back on the table.”
Langham presented a “simple savings report” and identified multiple issues that would be refinanced, potentially saving the city just over $4 million.
“That will be the amount that you would save if you just lowered your payments,” he said. “If you said, ‘Hey, we’re going to take these savings and every year our payments will go down by the amount in that column per year through the life of the debt,’ which just so happens to be 2035. The column beside that that’s labeled at just over $3.5 million is called the ‘present value’ column. That is the cash-equivalent of your savings. If you would like to take these savings in the form of cash at closing, that value is that number.”
If the council were to take the cash-equivalent and receive the $3.5 million—which Langham noted was the option they have been leaning towards—the money would have to be spent in three years and could only be used on capital projects like roads, water, and sewer.
The council could apply the funds to any infrastructure project in the next three years, and Langham confirmed.
Louis Cardinal, executive vice president of Montgomery-based Thornton Farish, another private investment banking firm, also addressed the council. Cardinal said they came to the city in 2018 as a financial adviser.
“We sit on your side of the table and look at the transactions from an efficiency standpoint to what David and Frazier Lanier put forward as the structure we’ve been working with hand in hand to ensure the efficiency of the refunding; specifically the pieces of debt that we’re looking at, we want to make sure we’re looking at guidelines that are of fair value to the city,” Cardinal said. “We make sure that the Frazier Lanier fee structure, and all the fees for that matter, are consistent and fair value to the city relative to the industry.
“Thirdly, once the transaction is in the market, we do a fair value analysis on what the bond prices are actually sold for. The city will sign a resolution and a bond-purchase agreement that locks in the interest rates and prices on the bonds that affect the refunding and therefore the savings.”
Cardinal said they also assist the city after the funds are distributed to ensure the proceeds are properly invested.
Alex Jackson, an associate at Thornton Farish, said they have looked over the savings plan Langham and his firm presented and said it was efficient and fair.
“Our recommendation is the city move forward with this and take advantage of low rates,” he said.
Langham returned to the podium to discuss the city’s credit rating issued by Standard & Poor’s, which is AA-, or “wonderful,” according to Langham.
“To give you a comparison, that is like giving a personal credit score of 790, ballpark. It really puts you in the top tier of credits, especially here in Alabama,” he said. “There’s only one category above you and that’s Triple A. Being in the double A category, whether it’s plus or minus, helps you because you don’t have to seek municipal bond insurance.
That saves you well into six figures. It’s a wonderful credit rating due to the hard work of past administrations and puts you in the healthy financial position you’re in today.”
Townsend verified with city attorney Rainer Cotter that he had reviewed the information, and Cotter recommended the council make a motion to suspend the rules to immediately consider a resolution to move forward with the cash-equivalent plan. The council voted in approval unanimously.
The final documents will be signed at the Nov. 17 meeting and funds are expected to be wired to a city account on Nov. 19.
