Council passes operating budget

Police Chief Michael Moore said he has been to the area and the crosswalk is properly marked on the roadway itself. He said police have been in the area enforcing.

In other business Tuesday, the City Council:

*Adopted an amendment to an ordinance relating to flood damage prevention.

*Introduced an ordinance and set a public hearing at the Nov. 2 council meeting on two requests by Billy Cotter Construction, Inc, which wants to annex and zone to townhouse district of 1.03 acres of property at the corner of Boll Weevil Circle and Damascus Road; and asks to rezone property from highway commercial district to townhouse district on Damascus Road.

*Passed a resolution providing for the suspension of competitive bid laws to make emergency purchases in an emergency situation. “I’d like to emphasize that this is for suspension of competitive bid laws in emergency situations,” Vicker noted.

*Reviewed and paid accounts payable for September 2020 in the amount of $1,079,183.20 – with $739,996.73 from the City of Enterprise and $339,187.47 from the Water Works Board.

*Reviewed and paid contract billings for $188,659.01.