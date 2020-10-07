Council passes operating budget

The Enterprise City Council adopted a $47.6 million operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2021 that started Oct. 1 at Tuesday’s meeting.
That total represents a 1.1 million increase from the FY2020 budget of $46.5 million. It is estimated through all total revenues and sources. The total estimated expenditures were $41.46 million, $2 million more than FY 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.
“We might let the public know that this is an operating budget only,” council member Eugene Goolsby said. “It does not include any capital expenditures.”
The operating budget, Council President Perry Vickers noted, is based on estimates and projections.
The council on Tuesday also heard from Sarah Goutermout, who expressed concern about the speed of the traffic near Rucker Boulevard Elementary where kids are using the crosswalk at Rucker Boulevard and Antler Drive.
“The crosswalk at the bottom is where the kids are crossing with no markings that there’s a crosswalk there,” said Goutermout, who used the “privilege of the floor” to address the council. “Folks are shooting through there with no regard, at all, that there are children crossing.”
Goutermout said she was trying to find a way to make that specific crossing safer. She suggested signs, perhaps to make drivers understand there is a crosswalk there.
Police Chief Michael Moore said he has been to the area and the crosswalk is properly marked on the roadway itself. He said police have been in the area enforcing.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council:
*Adopted an amendment to an ordinance relating to flood damage prevention.
*Introduced an ordinance and set a public hearing at the Nov. 2 council meeting on two requests by Billy Cotter Construction, Inc, which wants to annex and zone to townhouse district of 1.03 acres of property at the corner of Boll Weevil Circle and Damascus Road; and asks to rezone property from highway commercial district to townhouse district on Damascus Road.
*Passed a resolution providing for the suspension of competitive bid laws to make emergency purchases in an emergency situation. “I’d like to emphasize that this is for suspension of competitive bid laws in emergency situations,” Vicker noted.
*Reviewed and paid accounts payable for September 2020 in the amount of $1,079,183.20 – with $739,996.73 from the City of Enterprise and $339,187.47 from the Water Works Board.
*Reviewed and paid contract billings for $188,659.01.
*Approved the two travel requests from the Police Department. Lt. Billy Haglund for NRA Tactical Shooting Instructor Course in Tuscaloosa Nov. 2-6 at an estimated cost of $1,775; and for officer Amber Darbro and detective Michael Darbro to attend the NRA Handgun/Shotgun Instructor Course in Stapleton Nov. 30-Dec. 4 at an estimated cost of $3,050.
*Approved a request from Chief Moore to sell 11 Ford Crown Victoria vehicles on GovDeals.com.
*Approved a change to the regularly scheduled Nov. 3 meeting date to Nov. 2 to avoid conflict with the national election. Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
